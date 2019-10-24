Boo! Dating.com Unveils How to Avoid Ghosts This Spooky Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Halloween right around the corner, Dating.com, part of the Dating.com Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, sought after the reasoning behind the popular dating trend, ghosting. Dating.com discovered the ins and outs of ghosting, by conducting a survey to explain why people ghost others and signs to look out for when you are about to be ghosted.

Ghosting, the term referring to a disappearance, ending a relationship or potential interest, by stopping all communication with the person they were dating with no warning or reason. Ghosting has quickly become a widespread trend among online daters. Nearly 75% of singles surveyed have admitted to ghosting someone they were casually dating, while 92% of hopeful singles have reported being a victim of the cruel act. Dating.com also found that more than three quarters (78%) of ghosters state that they would strike again.

If you've been ghosted in the past and are still unsure why, just know that you aren't alone! 48% of people ghosted claim that they also could never figure out why. Dating.com's survey unveiled reasons why ghosters have chosen to ghost someone in the past, to help put find answers for those subjected to the trend. The key findings include:

63% of ghosters say they stopped talking with an individual because they just lost interest

45% of users admit to dropping communication after a first date because they didn't feel a connection

15% of ghosters report that a date looking different than in their online dating profile photos is the main cause of their disappearance

88% of those guilty of ghosting believe it is easier to cut communication without warning than confront the individual

In efforts to put an end to this unfriendly trend, it is important to look out for signs that you might be ghosted in the near future to stop the ghost from striking. Signs that you might be single soon consist of:

The person you are chatting with starts answering more sporadically

The texts you receive leave little room for the conversation to continue to grow

The person you are seeing stops asking you to hang out or they are always unavailable

The potential ghoster stops liking your social media posts

"Today's dating culture is unpredictable, more people than not are getting ghosted by their date. If you are ghosted, make sure to call out that person, ask for clarification on why they lost interest, this will help to put your mind at ease. After, delete the person's number along with all social media connections, you don't need their negative energy in your life," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Relationship Expert of Dating.com. "If you find yourself in a situation where you are ghosted, it is important that you don't blame yourself, the person ghosting you probably wasn't the one for you anyway. Go out and meet new people, your other half is still out there waiting for you!"

When a relationship begins, there is no guarantee that both parties will feel the same way about each other and one risks the chance of being ghosted. To help avoid this from happening to you, Dating.com provided essential tips to take into consideration:

Show interest in a person your dating's life and ask questions.

Don't give it all away at the start- keep them guessing and wanting to know more about you.

Even though they might be difficult to spot, don't ignore red flags when noticed.

To register and find your perfect match after being ghosted, please visit www.dating.com.

About Dating.com Group :

Dating.com Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the globe to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits. Dating.com Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Our brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, LovingA, Tubit, AnastasiaDate, ChinaLove, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics.

In addition, Dating.com Group developed and owns DatingPositives, online community for those who are open about their STIs/STDs status in any type of consensual relationship. Dating.com Group generates revenue through a combination of subscription, transaction and advertising based models, distributed through desktop and mobile devices. On a daily basis, 56 million messages are exchanged, 28 million emails answered, 40K video-streams and 15K+ virtual gifts are exchanged around the world. Dating.com Group prioritizes the safety and privacy of its users 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by utilizing the most cutting-edge machine learning technology for profile verification, anti-scam- and fraud- firewalls, and content monitoring.

SOURCE Dating.com

Related Links

http://www.dating.com

