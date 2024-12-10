Will You Accept This Castle for Christmas? Gifting Trends on Dating.com

"For most people, receiving a gift sparks joy—not because of its material value, but because it's a reminder that someone thought of them. No matter how small, a gift carries a powerful message: 'You matter to me,'" said Jaime Bronstein , Licensed Relationship Therapist and relationship expert at Dating.com and DateMyAge. "Even through an online dating app, this thoughtful gesture highlights an attractive quality—kindness. Especially now, when people have progressed from traditional gifts to virtual gifting, there's no distinct line between the physical and virtual."

"Many people feel lonely during the holiday season, often centered on family and couples. But in our modern world, virtual gift-giving can be a meaningful way to help people feel less lonely, providing a sense of connection," continues Bronstein, also the author of MAN*ifesting: A Step-By-Step Guide to Attracting the Love That's Meant for You . "A virtual gift is a romantic gesture representing someone's feelings. By embracing this kind of connection, you're not just giving gifts—you're sharing hope and the type of magic that has the power to transform this holiday season into something truly special."

A previous study from Dating.com revealed that the winter season can be the peak time for digital intimacy for Americans, as almost 9-in-10 (89%) of singles from the U.S. claimed they are open to, or actively seeking a partner for this year's colder months. As people are less eager to leave their homes, and the cost of living continues to rise, online companionship becomes increasingly appealing. From the same survey, the top reasons singles yearned for virtual romance included companionship (57%), low costs/affordability of virtual dating (65%), and escapism (32%).

"Technology has become integral to our day-to-day interactions, reshaping how we connect in the modern world. Virtual experiences now carry equivalent significance and meaning as traditional face-to-face encounters.," said Alex Kudos, Chief Marketing Officer of Social Discovery Group. "This is particularly evident in how people view digital gift-giving, where users now experience the same emotional satisfaction and psychological fulfillment when sending and receiving virtual presents as they do with traditional physical gifts."

For those hoping to make a new online connection during the colder months, Jaime Bronstein shared her top three tips:

Be authentic. Show up as yourself. The right person is going to love you for YOU. Embrace who you are and share it! Pretending to be anyone else but yourself will never be sustainable. Update your photos. Pick some holiday-themed photos to put on your profile. Potential dates will think it's creative, attractive, and fun if you change it up for the holiday season. Don't ask surface questions like "How was your day?" If you want to really get to know someone and connect during this holiday season, pick something from their profile to ask them about. If there is limited information, think of questions to ask about their likes and dislikes. Ask them about their hobbies, favorite foods, and the best place they've traveled.

About Social Discovery Group

Social Discovery Group is one of the world's largest social discovery companies, uniting 60+ brands with 500 million users. SDG solves the problem of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection transforming virtual intimacy into the new normal. Its products include international communication platforms with a focus on video streaming, AI technologies, and game mechanics. For more information, please visit www.socialdiscoverygroup.com .

