Boo in the Bottoms - First Friday West Bottoms Weekend Event

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is more than a night of trick-or-treating. Increasingly, people are purchasing jack-o-lanterns, skulls, ravens, and other scare-worthy décor for their homes. The West Bottoms has plenty of BOO-worthy items and other unique home and fashion options to make the season sensational – including exceptionally scary savings. Kansas City's West Bottoms district, off the 12th Street Bridge, is known for the most reasonable prices on vintage and antiques. This weekend, October 4-6 launches the promotion Boo in the Bottoms to offer some spooky fun with shopping.

(PRNewsfoto/Full Moon Productions)

"We are home to nationally-acclaimed haunted houses – where many visitors make it a Halloween tradition to go in the evenings. America Haunts, a nationally respected industry authority, picked the Beast in Kansas City as the best haunted attraction in 2019," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, aka the Queen of Haunts. "We'll have some of our more social cast members out during the day – from a werewolf, to clowns, to the iconic witch. People love to have their selfies with cast – no matter their ages!"

The Festival of the Full Moon street events happen every First Friday weekend and highlight the month's moon. October is the Hunter's Moon from the hunts of Native Americans – a typical bountiful month. The West Bottoms is a great place to hunt something unique - often with a backstory. The thrill of the find and its story either added to your décor, your things, or worn evokes a special meaning - the opposite of mass-produced.

Festival of the Full Moon will have a new theme each month. Upcoming events include:

November's "Blessings in the Bottoms," and December's "Balls in the Bottoms". Each will have music, entertainment, food specialties, and cocktails that fit the theme. The cocktail this month is the West Bottoms' spin on the Soul Taker.

OCTOBER'S FESTIVAL OF THE FULL MOON FIRST WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday through Sunday, October 4-6, 2019

Open Friday through Sunday - Shops Open at 8:30am closes around 5pm.

>>Visit Robin's Nest; Sincerely, Ellis; Java Garage at their new location Central Bag Building at 13th and Hickory

>>Serendipity Thursday – 4-7 celebrates little doggie, Tucker's birthday with wine slushies, cake, chips and dip

>>Good JuJu Thursday from 5-8 will have live music shopping event and food

Food Truck Wine & Dine & Music

Available Friday, Saturday and Sunday, off the 12th St. Bridge

Beast located at 1401 W. 13th Street / Edge of Hell located at 1300 W 12th St.

Opens 10am-9pm Tuesday-Saturday. fullmoonescape.com

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District:

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 25 stores and restaurants. Many of the large, multi-story buildings have histories starting over 120 years ago and have now repurposed this vast space to earn the title of the largest, year-round, indoor vintage and entertainment district. The District is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with a history and patina that cannot be duplicated. The weekend's street entertainment, food trucks, and bars are all part of the Festival of the Full Moon. Full Moon Escape Rooms add another adventure option in the area. westbottoms.com

About Full Moon Productions:

Full Moon Productions owns and operates the world-class haunted attractions since its first in 1975. The Edge of Hell, Beast, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Houses all deliver frightful fun from their large buildings located in the Historic West Bottoms Entertainment District off the 12th Street Bridge near downtown Kansas City. The Queen of Haunts and 'scarecast' generate fear with the help of sophisticated sets, technology and the world-record breaking snake, Medusa. The company makes helping children and animal charities a priority, including their participation in the anti-bullying charity "Don't Be a Monster". Each weekend the area hosts the Festival of the Full Moon outside the haunted houses that includes free hayrides, roaming beasts and monsters, food trucks and more.

SOURCE Full Moon Productions

Related Links

https://www.westbottoms.com/

