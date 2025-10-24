Boo-tiful Treats Await: Get Enchanted This Halloween with CASEKOO's Magic Stand Pro

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the spookiest season of the year, global creative powerhouse CASEKOO has unveiled a treat for tech enthusiasts and style mavens alike: the Titanium Glitter Magic Stand Pro Case for the new iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pro. This limited-edition masterpiece, finished in a festive Cosmic Orange and embellished with dazzling crystals, perfectly blends durable protection with enchanting style. This Halloween, skip the tricks and choose a true treat — give the gift of dazzling protection with CASEKOO.

As the autumn leaves turn and festive spirits awaken, this captivating case is your invitation to elevate your holiday aesthetic. The "Orange" colorway is a direct homage to the season, capturing the vibrant glow of jack-o'-lanterns and the warm, fiery palette of a crisp fall evening. Yet, the magic doesn't fade after Halloween. This rich, warm hue seamlessly transitions to complement the cozy, grateful vibe of Thanksgiving, making it the perfect seasonal companion from spirited trick-or-treating to cherished family feasts.

Beyond its captivating looks, the case is engineered with CASEKOO's renowned durability and innovative features, including the built-in Magic Stand Pro. This versatile stand offers full 360 degrees rotation for hands-free entertainment, from taking Halloween selfies to following video recipes for party treats, making it an incredibly useful feature for everyday life.

Key features of the CASEKOO Titanium Glitter Magic Stand Pro Case:

Festive & Elegant Design: A vibrant Cosmic Orange finish accented with genuine crystals for a glamorous, Halloween-ready look.

360° Rotatable Kickstand: Provides versatile hands-free viewing both vertically and horizontally for movies, calls, and more.

DCover - Semi-Covered Design Camera Protection：Adds reinforced protection around the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max's enlarged camera bump.

Perfect Fit: Precision cutouts for all ports, buttons, and the iPhone 17's new camera array.

Drop Protection: Advanced U-SHOCK 3.0 airbags with reinforced tri-layer corners deliver pro-level drop protection.

Patented MagPrime: 2x stronger magnetism with near-zero power loss — faster, safer, and fully MagSafe compatible.

Premium Finish: The striking orange color is paired with a smudge-resistant coating that feels great in hand.

About CASEKOO

CASEKOO is dedicated to creating high-quality, innovative, and stylish protective cases and accessories for modern mobile devices. By blending advanced protective technology with fresh, trend-setting designs, CASEKOO empowers users to express their personality while keeping their devices safe. For more information, visit www.casekoo.com.

