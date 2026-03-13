Cherry Blossoms Aren't the Only Thing in Full Bloom This Spring: CASEKOO Debuts LinKOO, the World's First Open Clasp System

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CASEKOO, a leader in innovative mobile lifestyle accessories, today announced the launch of LinKOO, a groundbreaking phone case featuring the world's first open clasp system. Celebrating the vibrant energy and happiness of Spring, LinKOO is designed for the season's getaways, outdoor adventures, and everyday moments of delight.

Revolutionary design offers ultimate versatility, allowing the clasp to fold away seamlessly when not in use.

The magic of LinKOO happens when the chain comes off. Engineered with a patented clasp at the base of the case, it securely holds a chain or wristlet to complement any spring look. But the true innovation? The clasp folds completely flat against the phone when not in use—instantly transforming from a statement accessory into a sleek, pocket-friendly case built for life in motion.

"Spring represents a time of renewal and reconnection, so we designed LinKOO to be the perfect companion for the season's adventures," said Ralph, founder of CASEKOO. "We've engineered a clasp that simply 'disappears' when you don't need it—giving our community the freedom to move seamlessly from a morning run to an afternoon of shopping, all while keeping their style and their phone protected. But what truly excites us is how LinKOO sparks curiosity. It's designed to be noticed—inviting others to come closer, to ask what it is, and to start a conversation. Because the best connections happen when we're open to them."

A Joyful, Adventure-Ready Design

Just as the season calls for versatility and a touch of whimsy, the LinKOO case is built to adapt. Key features include:

World's First Open Clasp System: A unique, hinged clasp that opens to hold a chain and closes to lay flush against the case, offering a clean, uninterrupted profile.

Transformative 2-in-1 Design: Effortlessly switches between a secure chain-carry mode for hands-free convenience and a compact traditional case for slipping into a pocket or bag.

Spring-Ready Style & Protection: Constructed with a durable, impact-resistant frame and available in a range of fresh, seasonal colors and finishes to match any spring wardrobe.

Interchangeable Chain Compatibility: Works seamlessly with CASEKOO's collection of chains and straps, allowing users to mix and match for a personalized look that fits every spring adventure.

Playful Extras & Availability

Embracing the spirit of discovery, the LinKOO launch invites users to refresh their style for the new season. The CASEKOO LinKOO case is now available in Vital Orange for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with a full range of colors and finishes rolling out in late May. To inspire endless mix-and-match possibilities, complementary straps are currently included with every LinKOO case purchase.

About CASEKOO

CASEKOO is a design-led lifestyle brand dedicated to creating style-forward phone accessories for life in motion. Built for Innovation Enthusiasts and Style Pioneers, the brand blends purposeful protection with modern design and personal expression—empowering individuals to protect what matters while expressing who they are.

Learn more at casekoo.com.

SOURCE CASEKOO