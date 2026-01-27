BoodleBox to Accelerate AI Innovation in Education with NVIDIA Nemotron

Collaboration brings GPU-accelerated AI infrastructure and open-source innovation to educational institutions; BoodleBox integrates NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano as native AI Assistant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BoodleBox , the collaborative AI platform empowering human potential through responsible AI integration, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to build on NVIDIA AI infrastructure and integrate pre-trained models to deliver faster, more cost-effective AI experiences for teaching and learning. The collaboration will bring NVIDIA accelerated computing libraries, NVIDIA AI blueprints , and NVIDIA Nemotron open models to enhance platform performance while expanding access to cutting-edge AI capabilities in educational settings.

As part of this initiative, BoodleBox has integrated NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano open model as a native AI Assistant within its platform, bringing hands-on experience with open-model AI to more than 800,000 students and faculty. The integration empowers students to engage directly with state-of-the-art AI technology and develop practical skills with open-source models increasingly used in academic and professional settings. Additionally, educators gain a classroom-ready assistant to support inquiry-based learning, guide group work, and demonstrate real-world AI applications, while reinforcing responsible AI use.

"Integrating NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano helps us accelerate AI innovation in education while keeping collaboration, transparency, and responsible use at the center," said France Hoang, CEO and Founder of BoodleBox. "This collaboration advances our mission to make powerful AI accessible and practical for teaching and learning, so institutions can prepare students for an AI-integrated future."

"BoodleBox is helping prepare the next generation for an AI-powered world by integrating NVIDIA Nemotron open models into their AI assistant," said Joey Conway, senior director of Generative AI Software at NVIDIA. The collaboration enables educators and students to gain hands-on experience with state-of-the-art, accurate, and efficient open models.

Comprehensive AI Capabilities for Real Classrooms

With NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano now available in BoodleBox, students and educators can use an open model within a collaborative learning environment designed for classroom workflows. Educators can support inquiry-based learning and personalized instruction, while students can explore ideas, analyze information, and build skills together with Nemotron 3 Nano as an active learning partner.

BoodleBox also offers continuity across learning activities, allowing students and faculty to revisit prior work, develop longer-term projects, and deepen understanding over time. Learners can work with uploaded materials, shared knowledge resources, visuals, data, and code to collaborate on research, analysis, and problem-solving.

With multi-user chat, classes and small groups can co-create in a shared AI environment. Educators and students can also build custom AI bots powered by NVIDIA Nemotron models for teaching, learning, and work.

Broader Collaboration Highlights

Open-Model AI Ecosystem for Education: BoodleBox will expand access to NVIDIA Nemotron open models, starting with Nemotron 3 Nano, to help educational institutions adopt open, flexible AI capabilities. In addition, BoodleBox is exploring NVIDIA Clara for biomedical learning use cases and NVIDIA Cosmos for physical and engineering-focused AI applications.





Specialized AI Solutions Powered by NVIDIA AI Blueprints: BoodleBox is leveraging NVIDIA AI Blueprints and embedding technologies to accelerate product development and enable domain-specific solutions for institutional needs. NVIDIA LLM Router Blueprint principles have been incorporated into BoodleBot, BoodleBox's new auto-routing assistant. Additionally, NVIDIA Enterprise RAG Blueprint guidance has informed BoodleBox's document and memory management system, enhancing how users retrieve context, reference materials, and institutional knowledge.





Optimized Performance Through NVIDIA AI Infrastructure on Azure: BoodleBox will incorporate NVIDIA AI infrastructure through Microsoft Azure to reduce response times and operational costs, allowing institutions to deploy advanced AI experiences without specialized hardware investments.

As a member of the NVIDIA Inception program for startups, BoodleBox has access to NVIDIA's ecosystem of developer tools, technical training, and other benefits to accelerate the adoption of high–performance, collaborative AI in education.

"At Mays Business School, our vision is building a better future through business, and today that requires much more than merely acknowledging artificial intelligence," said Arnold Castro, Assistant Dean of AI of Mays Business School at Texas A&M University. "It requires rethinking how we learn, innovate, and ultimately change the world. Our partnership with BoodleBox, using NVIDIA AI infrastructure and Nemotron open models, advances our mission by empowering our faculty and students to use cutting-edge AI technology to deepen learning, expand creativity, and amplify impact, as we work together to prepare the next generation of principled business leaders."

Since its launch, BoodleBox has gained traction with educators, students, and professionals across 1,300+ institutions seeking comprehensive AI teaching and learning solutions. The platform's focus on transparency and collaboration has demonstrated measurable impact, including an 83% improvement in student prompting skills, 87% in student preference over other AI platforms, and a 95%+ reduction in environmental impact.

This integration reinforces BoodleBox's commitment to delivering secure, enterprise-grade AI experiences through its FERPA-compliant platform while advancing collaborative, human-centered learning that supports the evolving demands of the AI-driven workforce.

About BoodleBox

BoodleBox is the leading collaborative AI platform built in partnership with higher education, serving educators and students across more than 1,300 colleges and universities. It empowers faculty and students to work responsibly with generative AI through private, secure, and affordable access to leading AI models. BoodleBox helps institutions enhance learning experiences with technology that is personalized, practical, and purpose-built — preparing tomorrow's workforce for an AI-driven future. For more information, visit https://boodlebox.ai .

