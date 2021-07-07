Book an Interactive Experience This Summer in Myrtle Beach, SC

"Many travelers are trying to make up for lost time by packing as much as they can into their summer getaways, and Myrtle Beach offers no shortage of options for off-the-beach experiences," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "Whether they want to step back in time and explore the Gullah Geechee culture or get up close and personal with sea life, visitors can find it all at The Beach."

Some ideas for interactive experiences and tours in the Myrtle Beach area include:

HISTORY ENTHUSIASTS

Built prior to the Revolutionary War, Hopsewee Plantation in Georgetown is a fascinating spot to visit, but its unique tours highlighting the Gullah Geechee culture of West African slaves are even more memorable. Don't miss the half-hour Gullah Tour on select weekdays, led by a local Gullah Geechee descendant and storyteller, or the Sweet Grass Basketweaving Workshops (3 hours/advanced reservations required) led by another Gullah descendant and eighth-generation weaver.

Meant to replicate rural life in the area during the first half of the 20th century, L.W. Paul Living History Farm offers guided tours every Saturday morning showcasing everything from grits making to tobacco farming. Visitors can explore the property on self-guided tours other days. The site and tours are always FREE.

POP CULTURE FANS

At a time when Instagram-worthy photos are top of mind, Hollywood Wax Museum provides the perfect backdrop to rub elbows with celebrities and take your own photos. From Clint Eastwood to The Rock, you're sure to find a star to swoon over.

Head to Broadway at the Beach to visit the fully themed Aztec Theater at Simpsons in 4D, packed with character experiences and a chance to explore iconic spots from the popular cartoon (including Kwik-E-Mart!).

WILDLIFE WATCHERS

Blue Wave Adventures offers a Dolphin Watch Cruise that promises up close and personal views of these majestic creatures. Starting in Murrells Inlet, the 1.5-hour tour takes guests a mile out into the Atlantic Ocean for optimal viewing.

Alligator Adventure in North Myrtle Beach is one of the largest reptile facilities in the world, offering unprecedented views of these fierce and stunning animals. The attraction boasts live alligator feedings, snake handling, and even non-reptile animal exhibits like mountain lions, ostriches and more.

