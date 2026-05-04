Book Argues That Humans Have Always Existed in Perpetual "Bamboozlement" as the Diversity of the Natural World is Masked

Author suggests that freedom and world peace can only be achieved by abandoning fictional categories in favor of acceptance of the realities before our eyes

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book uses ideas drawn from psychology, physics, and history that has led the author to "debunk the nonsense individuals and leaders create." He shares his perspective that the real world "isn't about one truth, one nation, or one God but about diversity and change."

“The Great Bamboozle: Featuring the Earth Gods (Egs), the One True God (OTG), and the Individual (IN)” by Richard Cimbalo PhD

In "The Great Bamboozle," author Richard Cimbalo, PhD aims to uncover the" false beliefs and social conditioning" that shape how society sees the world, replacing them with the idea that diversity and constant change are the true foundations of reality. Cimbalo adds that people have learned to see "categorical wholes and other fictions (like evil, terrorist, democracy, etc.) rather than what is there before our eyes (shooting someone, dropping bombs on school children, people freely moving about without unlawful seizure, etc.). He shares that since the dawn of civilization, societies have been dominated by the "Earth gods (Egs), that are actually social structures created to control social functioning. Cimbalo lists six Egs: the state, religion, science, business, the military and the arts/media that all "operate together as a consortium controlling the major aspects of life on earth by using fictions and fear."

"The Egs promises are many (knowledge, salvation, safety, beauty, and wealth) but the reality can best be characterized as violent competitiveness, greed, divisiveness, control and fear," said Cimbalo. "Nature is the One True God. It provides the necessities: food, shelter, water, and air. Hopefully, if people can see the realities then a second Renaissance may be possible. Here peaceful coexistence and community may for once reign supreme for all."

Cimbalo uses real-world case studies to demonstrate the power and influence of the Earth gods. He argues that business uses money "like a sword" and that the "business/financial element is ascendant" in the world's power structure. He also states that the profit motive is great in enforcing "correct ways of being". He offers examples of the bamboozle for all of the Earth gods including the U.S. invasion of Panama, the Waco siege, brain mapping, the efficacy of cholesterol-reducing drugs, and the search for the "engram" of memory. Cimbalo advocates for embracing diversity and change and not seeking to control or destroy them.

"The sentiment contained in The Great Bamboozle is powerfully expressed in Leonard Cohen's song "Everybody Knows, said Cimbalo. "Everybody knows that the game of life is rigged, sings Cohen, but everyone has continued to play in it for thousands of years. The book shows what needs to be changed so that everyone is given an equal chance. Can it help to bring about that change? That's my hope."

"The Great Bamboozle: Featuring the Earth Gods (Egs), the One True God (OTG), and the Individual (IN)"

By Richard Cimbalo PhD

ISBN: 9781665778107 (softcover); 9781665778121 (hardcover); 9781665778114 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Richard Cimbalo, PhD, earned a doctorate in psychology at the University of Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. He's a licensed psychologist and a family therapist (Clinical Member AAMT) practicing for twenty-five years and has published or presented more than 65 articles. Cimbalo lives in Williamsville, NY, where he is a professor emeritus at Daemen University. To learn more, please visit www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/865434-the-great-bamboozle.

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SOURCE Archway Publishing