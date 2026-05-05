New Book Revives the Story of a Radio Pioneer and a Disputed Chapter in Innovation History

Frank E. Butler's memoir sheds light on the rise of wireless communication and the fight for

historical credit

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the posthumous publication by his family, the long-unpublished memoir by early radio pioneer Frank E. Butler has recently been released, offering a firsthand account of the birth of wireless communication and the rise of the radio industry. "The Standby: A Wireless Journey Toward the Birth of Radio" chronicles Butler's journey from a modest upbringing in Monroeville, Ohio, to his role as a key assistant to inventor Lee de Forest during the earliest days of wireless telegraphy.

“The Standby: A Wireless Journey Toward the Birth of Radio” By Frank E. Butler

Written in the 1940s but left unpublished at the time of Butler's death in 1948, the book has now been edited and released by his grandson, fulfilling the author's final wish to share his story. The memoir details both the technical challenges and personal hardships faced during the early development of wireless communication, as well as Butler's enduring loyalty to de Forest during periods of financial instability and legal disputes. It also provides insight into the competitive and often contentious environment surrounding the emergence of radio technology.

"When this book was written, most people believed, and still do today, that Guglielmo Marconi deserved the credit for inventing radio," Butler's grandson, Frank E. Butler II, explained. "My grandfather's goal for the book, to his dying day, was to set the record straight. He believed Dr. de Forest was robbed of this recognition, and he wanted to let the world know it."

"The Standby" combines personal narrative with historical documentation, offering readers a rare, insider perspective on the formative years of modern communications technology, sharing new context about the individuals and innovations that helped shape the radio and electronics industries.

"The Standby: A Wireless Journey Toward the Birth of Radio" By Frank E. Butler

ISBN: 9781665781800 (softcover); 9781665781824 (hardcover); 9781665781817 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Frank E. Butler (Nov. 2, 1877–Jan. 6, 1948) was an American radio pioneer, inventor and educator who played a key role in the early development of wireless communication and broadcasting. Born in Monroeville, Ohio, he began his career as a telegraph operator at age 15 and in 1904 joined inventor Lee de Forest as his chief assistant. Butler helped build early U.S. Navy wireless stations, assisted in developing the Audion tube that enabled voice transmission, and participated in some of the first radio broadcast demonstrations. He later founded the world's first wireless engineering school and wrote extensively on radio technology. His New York Times obituary credited him as one of two men who helped give broadcasting its start. His book, "The Standby," has been published posthumously by his grandson, Frank E. Butler II. To learn more, please visit www.thestandby.com

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SOURCE Archway Publishing