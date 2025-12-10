Book Focuses on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking from a Canadian Viewpoint

Author hopes to increase public awareness, improve policy and practice among legal and medical professionals and ultimately improve outcomes for victims

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Statistics Canada report from 2023 found Ontario accounted for 67% of police-reported human trafficking incidents between 2012 and 2022, despite representing only about 38% percent of the Canadian population. As a Canada-USA border city and a major tourist destination with many hotels, motels, and major highways, Niagara Falls presents a perfect environment for human trafficking activities.

In "Domestic Violence Human Trafficking: A Canadian Perspective," author Dr. James Frizzell provides an educational tool, detailing the often overlooked and severe impacts of nonfatal strangulation and traumatic brain injury resulting from intimate partner violence and human trafficking. Frizzell hopes to increase public awareness, improve policy and practice among the legal system, law enforcement professionals, and medical, dental and advocacy communities and educate professionals working with domestic violence and human trafficking victims. He also wants to improve outcomes for victims as the book also highlights that nonfatal strangulation is one of the strongest predictors for the subsequent homicide of domestic violence victims.

"Strangulation is essentially surviving attempted murder," said Frizzell. "The medical and justice systems, including police and paramedics, need standardized, advanced training to recognize the subtle and delayed signs of these critical and life-threatening assaults."

While serving as a dentist in the Canadian Armed Forces, Frizzell observed domestic violence in some families from the local civilian population. This tremendously influenced his future interest in domestic violence and human trafficking, and in 2019, Frizzell entered the world of dental forensics. According to Psychology Today, dentists are integral to the fight against human trafficking, though many lack training on the signs and measures required to safely respond. Frizzell plans to donate 100% of proceeds from the book to Gillian's Place, an agency supporting survivors of gender-based violence in the Niagara Region, emphasizes the need for collective action.

"We are fighting a war against domestic violence and human trafficking," said Frizzell. "The solution begins with awareness and standardized training across all systems involved in a victim's journey to safety and justice."

About the author

James Frizzell is a practicing dentist in Niagara Falls, Canada. Born in Toronto, he attended Malvern Collegiate Institute, Toronto, and then received a Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Toronto, Toronto. He served in the Canadian Armed Forces from 1984 to 1992 as an Air Force dentist. In 2019 Frizzell attended McGill University, Montreal, for Dental Forensics. He has since taken several seminars, including Human Trafficking Train The Trainer (Oct. 2023, Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital), ASIST Applied suicide Intervention Skills Training (Aug. 2018 Humber College Toronto), Clandestine Grave Recovery (Nov 2019 University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine, Division of Forensics), Advanced Course on Strangulation Prevention (March 2024 allianceforhope.com) and Introduction to the Muslim Population with Regards to Domestic Violence (Nov. 2023 Allianceforhope.com). To learn more, please visit www.frizzellforensics.ca.

