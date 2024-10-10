Book Launch & Networking Event: 'Selldiers - Enterprise Sales Training' by Khurram Kalimi Debuts in Soho, New York

'A Book on Sales by a Successful Entrepreneur'

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FastLearner , a dynamic learning platform, proudly presents the highly anticipated book launch of ' Selldiers ,' authored by renowned sales expert and entrepreneur Khurram Kalimi, who has achieved more than $10 million in sales during his lifetime. In addition to the book, Khurram also offers an exclusive course named 'Enterprise Sales Training' on FastLearner , where he dives deeper into the strategies from Selldiers.

The event, titled "Tech, Sales, and Business Book Launch & Networking - NYC," is set to take place on November 6, 2024, in the vibrant district of Soho, New York, and will be packed with valuable insights from Khurram Kalimi, followed by an exclusive networking session with market leaders.

Hosted by Strive Networking, this three-hour event promises to be an unforgettable night for sales professionals and anyone interested in boosting their business acumen. Whether you're considering excelling in your sales career or leaving your job to work for yourself, planning to take your sales ability to the next level, or simply want to network with some of the brightest minds in New York, this event is tailor-made for you.

Date: November 6, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Open networking throughout)

Location: Galospace NYC, 494 Broadway #4th Floor New York, NY 10012

Dress Code: Business Casual

An Evening of Insights & Networking by Khurram Kalimi

The event will feature Khurram Kalimi, co-founder and COO of VinnCorp , who co-founded the company with Khurram Gulistan seven years ago and has grown it to a global team of 60 employees across four countries with 80 clients. VinnCorp provides software development and design services as well as technology-related resource augmentation. VinnCorp's clients include Fortune 500 companies, several unicorns and startups, and the firm continues to expand rapidly. It interacts with 16 cities worldwide as employees, customers, partners, and resellers.

During the evening, Khurram will deliver a keynote presentation on his journey, sharing battle-tested sales tactics that have helped him scale businesses both in his company and as a senior executive in Microsoft, Oracle, and VMware. The night will also include talks from other accomplished entrepreneurs, including:

David Heafitz – A seasoned IT executive with 23 years of experience managing global projects for Prudential Financial, fluent in Japanese, and now a founder of a generative AI startup focused on educational technology.

6:00 PM – Welcome and open networking

Welcome and open networking 7:00 PM – Presentation and Q&A with Khurram Kalimi and colleagues

Presentation and Q&A with and colleagues 8:00 PM – Networking and book signing session

Launch of Selldiers - Enterprise Sales Training

With a vision to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and sales professionals, Khurram Kalimi recognized a universal challenge: while many aspire to start their own businesses, the majority struggle because they don't know how to sell. Recognizing this gap, Khurram distilled his 20+ years of sales expertise into Selldiers , a compact yet powerful handbook designed to guide individuals through the art of sales.

Featuring real-life examples and practical sales principles, this under-100-page book provides actionable steps that every entrepreneur and sales professional can apply to achieve success. Selldiers is not just a book; it's a roadmap to increase sales performance and drive success. The enterprise sales training guide is available for sale on www.selldiers.us and all four publishing platforms: Amazon , Barnes & Noble , iBooks , and Google Books .

This event offers a golden chance to learn sales secrets, meet with industry leaders and like-minded professionals, and celebrate the launch of a groundbreaking new book. So, come prepared with business cards and an open mind. You may meet your future business partner, employer, coworker, investor, or mentor.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn, network, and get your printed copy of " Selldiers - Enterprise Sales Training " signed by Khurram Kalimi. Light snacks, name tags, and refreshments will be provided. The event is open for anyone to join throughout the 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM window.

We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting event!

About FastLearner

FastLearner is an innovative AI-based learning platform designed to revolutionize education by offering personalized learning experiences for students and professionals alike. It provides engaging video content from expert instructors in diverse fields such as computer science , marketing , and sales .

Key features include Ask-AI – an artificial intelligence-based Q&A system that offers real-time support during courses, personalized learning paths that allow learners to select the best instructors for specific topics, and interactive tools like quizzes and discussions.

FastLearner empowers both students and instructors , enabling efficient learning and teaching through advanced AI-driven solutions. With its intuitive and dynamic platform, FastLearner strives to make learning easy, efficient, and accessible for everyone.

Website: www.fastlearner.ai

