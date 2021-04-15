Book Now! Southwest Airlines Service For Eugene, Ore., To Begin Aug. 29, 2021, With Fares As Low As $39 One-Way

DALLAS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today published an initial flight schedule for Eugene Airport (EUG) in Oregon, bringing the airline's low fares, flexible policies, and Hospitality closer to more outdoor attractions in the Pacific Northwest. Southwest Airlines® will offer nonstop, roundtrip service once daily to Las Vegas and twice daily to Oakland in the Bay Area, bringing additional same-plane or connecting roundtrip service daily between Eugene and more than 30 airports across the Southwest route map.

"We welcome new Customers to Southwest as we continue an expansion across the nation to bring additional service and open new cities," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "The addition of Eugene to our map positions easy access to Southwest all around Track Town USA, and is a request from leisure and business travelers who value our flexibility and Hospitality."

EUGENE, ORE., FLIGHTS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE

Beginning Aug. 29, 2021, Southwest will commence service to a second city in Oregon, having served Portland since 1994. Southwest Customers will be able to experience the vibrant arts, college athletics, and outdoor beauty of Eugene and the surrounding regions through new service available for purchase now at Southwest.com®:

Fly nonstop between Eugene, Ore. and: Initial flight schedule (roundtrip service, nonstop): One-way fares as low as*: Las Vegas Once daily $49 Oakland Twice daily $39

*The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

"We are excited for our new partnership with Southwest Airlines and are committed to ensuring a successful launch of service later this year," said Acting Eugene Airport Director Cathryn Stephens, A.A.E. "Daily nonstop service to Oakland and Las Vegas will be welcome additions for passengers in the Western Oregon region."

OUR SOUTHWEST HEART CONTINUES TO GROW

In 2020, Southwest added new service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte), Colo., continuing five decades of connecting Customers to the places and people they love. In 2021, Southwest began service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton, both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs, both on March 11; and Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif., both on April 12. Southwest will begin service to Fresno, Calif., on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C., on May 23; Bozeman, Mont., on May 27; and Jackson, Miss., on June 6. The Company also has announced its intention to serve Bellingham, Wash., later this year.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULES

Purchase today, April 15, 2021, through April 16, 2021, 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Continental U.S. travel is valid Aug. 29, 2021, through Nov. 5, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Rapid Rewards® points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Fares not available to/from the continental U.S. to/from Hawaii. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton, both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs, both on March 11; as well as Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif., both on April 12; and will begin service to Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29. The Company also has announced an intention to initiate new service to Bellingham, Wash., later this year.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

