SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERICA250 AND UNVEILS INDEPENDENCE ONE IN CELEBRATION OF GIVING PEOPLE THE FREEDOM TO FLY FOR 55 YEARS

"With our new Independence One and Liberty One aircraft, we honor this important milestone in our nation's history, and the generations of Customers that Southwest has carried. They join our Freedom One aircraft in uniting families, bringing service members home, flying entrepreneurs chasing an opportunity, and helping communities stay connected," said Bob Jordan, President & Chief Executive Officer at Southwest Airlines®. "Southwest is proud to be a part of the 250th national celebration and to honor the same spirit of innovation, resilience, and optimism that has shaped our country and our Company."

Southwest Airlines carries more travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline¹, helping connect cities, states, and stories across the country. Independence One will feature several design elements that commemorate our nation:

Red, white, and blue paint scheme with 1776 written in giant quill script

The key phrase, "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" from the Declaration of Independence and the three inalienable rights endowed to all humans

Thirteen stars on the fuselage denoting the thirteen original colonies

Circle of stars on each engine cowling reflecting the original Betsy Ross flag

Special "1776" tail number

America250 nose and winglet decal

Additionally, Southwest Airlines is proud to announce its partnership with America250 as the official airline of America Gives, joining nationwide efforts to make 2026 the largest year of volunteerism in our country's history. To support this initiative, the airline will invest up to $250,000 to further support the nonprofits our Employees serve and amplify the reach of their volunteerism. The We Serve Together grant from Southwest Airlines is a commitment to build upon the more than 180,000 hours of volunteer service from Southwest Employees in 2025.

"As America marks its 250th anniversary, Southwest Airlines' legacy of connecting people and communities reflects the spirit of freedom and opportunity that defines our nation," said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. "Through initiatives like Independence One and America Gives, this partnership will help bring Americans together—across cities, states, and generations—in celebration and service."

Independence One will officially join the fleet on April 29 with its first scheduled flight from the airline's hometown in Dallas, Texas, to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. Look for tail number 1776 on this day and throughout the year for special stops to celebrate 250 years along with the America250 logo flying proudly on Independence One, Liberty One, and Freedom One all year long.

To access broadcast-quality footage, high-res images, and photos, visit swamedia.com where you can sign up for ongoing updates from Southwest Airlines.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 12 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline¹. By empowering its more than 72,000² People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 134 million Customers carried in 2025. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2025 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of December 31, 2025

ABOUT AMERICA250

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America's Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.