Booking Holdings Inc. Convertible Senior Notes due September 2021 to be Settled in Cash

Booking Holdings

Aug 09, 2021, 21:10 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that, in connection with any conversion of its outstanding 0.90% Convertible Senior Notes due September 2021 on or after June 15, 2021, it has elected to pay cash in lieu of 100% of the deliverable shares otherwise issuable upon such conversion (i.e., the "Cash Percentage" is 100%).

About Booking Holdings Inc.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.comPricelineAgodaRentalcars.comKAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

