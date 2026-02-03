KAYAK appoints Peer Bueller as Chief Executive Officer

Co-Founder and Current CEO, Steve Hafner, named Executive Chair

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings, the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, and parent company of consumer-facing brands including Booking.com , Priceline , Agoda , KAYAK and OpenTable , announced that Peer Bueller has been named Chief Executive Officer of KAYAK.

Peer Bueller joined KAYAK in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer and added Chief Operating Officer to his remit in 2021. Since joining KAYAK, Peer's focus has been on the company's expansion efforts, the growth of KAYAK for Business, the brand's corporate travel platform, and driving commercial innovation.

After 22 years as Co-Founder and CEO of KAYAK, Steve Hafner will become Executive Chair of KAYAK, and will take on a new leadership role at Booking Holdings focused on advancing AI innovation to support the company's long term ambitions.

"Steve pioneered the metasearch category with the launch of KAYAK and delivered industry-leading results for KAYAK for many years, since our acquisition of the brand in 2013," said Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer of Booking Holdings. "We'll continue to rely on his entrepreneurialism, leadership and deep expertise in travel tech in his new role within Booking Holdings."

"It has been an honor to lead KAYAK for the past 22 years. We have the innovation velocity, ambition and a highly engaged team - it's the perfect time to hand the reins to Peer. He's been indispensable to our success," said Steve Hafner, Co-Founder and Executive Chair, KAYAK.

"Peer is a 14-year Booking Holdings veteran having worked in finance leadership for Booking.com, OpenTable, and KAYAK, and has made a deep impact on our brands' growth and financial operations during his tenure," continued Glenn Fogel.

"As CEO of KAYAK, I will continue to focus on making KAYAK everyone's favorite travel app, while raising the bar on our user experience and turning our strategy into results. We see a lot of opportunity ahead, and we're well positioned to pursue it," said new KAYAK CEO Peer Bueller.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. We also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com , Priceline , Agoda , KAYAK and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on X @BookingHoldings.

