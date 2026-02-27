Booking Holdings Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

News provided by

Booking Holdings

Feb 27, 2026, 10:01 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Ewout Steenbergen will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, held in San Francisco, on March 3, beginning at 9:15 am PT / 12:15pm ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at https://ir.bookingholdings.com/events, and a replay will be available approximately 24 hours later.

Source: Booking Holdings
#BKNG_Corporate

About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on X @BookingHoldings.

SOURCE Booking Holdings

