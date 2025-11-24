Booking Holdings Inc. to Present at the Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference

News provided by

Booking Holdings

Nov 24, 2025, 10:00 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Ewout Steenbergen will speak at the Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference, held in association with Morgan Stanley in London, on December 9, beginning at 4:30 am ET / 9:30 am GMT. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at https://ir.bookingholdings.com/events-and-presentations/Events/default.aspx. A replay will be available approximately 24 hours later and will remain available for 12 months.

Source: Booking Holdings
#BKNG_Corporate

About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on X @BookingHoldings.

SOURCE Booking Holdings

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Brigit Zimmerman Named Chief Executive Officer of Priceline

Brigit Zimmerman Named Chief Executive Officer of Priceline

Booking Holdings, the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, and parent company of consumer-facing brands including...
Booking Holdings to Make Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on October 28

Booking Holdings to Make Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on October 28

Third quarter 2025 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on October 28 through a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics