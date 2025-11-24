Booking Holdings Inc. to Present at the Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Ewout Steenbergen will speak at the Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference, held in association with Morgan Stanley in London, on December 9, beginning at 4:30 am ET / 9:30 am GMT. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at https://ir.bookingholdings.com/events-and-presentations/Events/default.aspx. A replay will be available approximately 24 hours later and will remain available for 12 months.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on X @BookingHoldings.

