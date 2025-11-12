Current Chief Executive Officer, Brett Keller, to Retire from Priceline

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings, the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, and parent company of consumer-facing brands including Booking.com , Priceline , Agoda , KAYAK and OpenTable , today announced that Brigit Zimmerman has been named Chief Executive Officer of Priceline effective January 1, 2026.

Brigit Zimmerman Named Chief Executive Officer of Priceline

Brigit Zimmerman has served as Priceline's Chief Commercial Officer since 2022, and has worked closely with current Chief Executive Officer, Brett Keller, for many years. After 26 years at Priceline and serving as CEO since 2016, Brett Keller will continue to serve as Special Advisor to the CEO until May 1, 2026.

"Brett has been an exceptional leader at Priceline, guiding the company's growth, innovation and deep commitment to its customers over the years," said Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer of Booking Holdings. "We're thankful for his outstanding contributions, and pleased to welcome Brigit Zimmerman as the new Chief Executive Officer of Priceline."

"Brigit has played a pivotal role in shaping Priceline's strategy and success over the years, driving commercial operations and advancing Priceline's innovation agenda," continued Glenn Fogel. "She brings the energy, insight and deep industry experience to lead Priceline's next chapter, continue its momentum, and deliver even greater value to customers, partners, and employees."

"It's an incredible honor to lead Priceline into its next chapter," shared Brigit Zimmerman, Chief Commercial Officer at Priceline. "From the start, Priceline has redefined what's possible in travel through bold ideas and transformative technology. I'm excited to build on that legacy of innovation to drive incremental growth and make it even easier for more people to experience the world through affordable travel."

Brigit Zimmerman joined Priceline in 2013 as Senior Vice President Flight & Packages, and was later promoted to Senior Vice President, Hotel, Flights & Packages, before being appointed as Chief Commercial Officer in 2022. Prior to joining Priceline, Zimmerman held a leadership role at United Airlines and earned a Masters of Business Administration from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com , Priceline , Agoda , KAYAK and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on X @BookingHoldings.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline's proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can't find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.

SOURCE Booking Holdings