Booking Holdings to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), the world leader in online travel and related services, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel, Chief Financial Officer David Goulden and SVP of Finance Michael Noonan will be attending the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference in New York City on March 10, 2020. They will be available for onsite meetings scheduled in advance.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 230 countries through six primary brands - Booking.com , KAYAK , priceline.com , agoda.com , Rentalcars.com and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com .

SOURCE Booking Holdings