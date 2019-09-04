Booking Holdings to Present at the 2019 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Sep 04, 2019, 14:30 ET
NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that Chief Financial Officer, David Goulden, will speak at the 2019 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 10th beginning at 8:05 a.m. PDT. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 14 days.
About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary brands Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit www.bookingholdings.com.
