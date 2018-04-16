Booking Holdings to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 9

NORWALK, Conn., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted live at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.
Booking Holdings will post a release containing its first quarter 2018 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website ir.bookingholdings.com at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 9.
About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries through six primary brands - Booking.com, priceline.com, KAYAK, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit www.bookingholdings.com.
