Booking Holdings to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 9

NORWALK, Conn., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted live at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings will post a release containing its first quarter 2018 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website ir.bookingholdings.com at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 9.