Booking Holdings to Webcast Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7

NORWALK, Conn., Oct 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted live at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings will post a release containing its third quarter 2019 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website ir.bookingholdings.com at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 7.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings ( BKNG ) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary brands - Booking.com , KAYAK , priceline , agoda.com , Rentalcars.com and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit www.bookingholdings.com .

