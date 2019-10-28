Booking Holdings to Webcast Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7
NORWALK, Conn., Oct 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted live at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.
Booking Holdings will post a release containing its third quarter 2019 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website ir.bookingholdings.com at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 7.
Booking Holdings (BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary brands - Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit www.bookingholdings.com.
