Booking.com and Google Nest Announce Partnership to Enhance Trip Experience for Travelers

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Booking.com, the global leader in online travel making it easier for everyone to experience the world, announced a year-long partnership with Google Nest aimed at helping to build a more connected and seamless trip experience for travelers and hosts. The partnership will encompass offers and incentives for Booking.com customers as well as enhancements for partners that will help make it easier to deliver a premium experience to guests.

The first element of the partnership will kick off with an exclusive offer for U.S. based travelers, to give a head start on experiencing the world in 2020. Guests who book a stay on Booking.com between December 26, 2019 through January 5, 2020 with a minimum spend of $150 will receive a free Google Nest Mini by using the promo code GOOGLENEST. Bookers will be able to use the Google Nest Mini as a helpful tool for travel with specifics, such as: flight times, weather, and translation. More information on the promotion, along with terms and conditions, can be found at www.booking.com/googlenest.html .

With 29 million total listings on Booking.com, including more than 6.2 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay, the partnership will continue with programs that focus on making hosting with Booking.com even easier. These programs will focus on providing partners with access to product and installation services that include Google Nest devices for their property.

Shared insights from Booking.com and Google show guests and hosts are increasingly looking for enhancements in the alternative accommodation segment as it relates to the safety, security, and ease of the experience. Smart products including keyless locks, energy-saving thermostats and voice assistant devices improve the guest's stay and deliver more value for the homeowner. This partnership will also complement existing product features that can be found on Booking.com such as the recently announced quality ratings product. These ratings allow guests to make even more informed choices about the properties they book, stay and enjoy.

Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Booking.com said: "Booking.com and Google have been strategic partners for many years and we are delighted to deepen our relationship further with such an integrated partnership that will help build an even more connected guest and host experience on Booking.com. The partnership will not only provide consumers with incentives to book a stay on Booking.com, but will also provide our partners with access to product and installation services that include Google Nest devices, to help their property deliver an amazing experience for Booking.com guests."

Booking.com and Google Nest will announce additional elements of the partnership that will help make it easier for everyone to experience the world over the coming months. To book your next trip or list your property, visit Booking.com.

About Booking.com :

Founded in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com has grown from a small Dutch startup to one of the world's leading digital travel companies. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay - from homes to hotels and much more. As one of the world's largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 43 languages and offers more than 29 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.2 million listings alone of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.

