Booking.com Announces Livia Firth as 2019 Booking Booster Ambassador

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Booking.com announced Livia Firth as the company's 2019 Booking Booster ambassador. Livia will join the expert panel of judges from Booking.com to help determine which sustainable tourism startups will receive grants from the company's $2.2 million fund. She will also deliver the keynote address for the program's final pitch event in Amsterdam on May 9th.

"We are very pleased to have Livia joining the Booking Booster team in 2019 and to leverage her unique perspective as one of our judges," said Gillian Tans, President and CEO of Booking.com. "We truly believe that travel has the potential to transform people's lives for the better, helping to protect and preserve the destinations and communities that inspire us to take a trip in the first place. Livia really walks the talk when it comes to holistic, end-to-end sustainability practices and is a role model for the next generation of changemakers in this space."

For the 2019 Booking Booster Program, Booking.com is inviting 10 social enterprise startups in the sustainable tourism sector to a three-week accelerator program in Amsterdam, starting in April. The program consists of a series of lectures, hands-on workshops and coaching sessions, culminating in a final pitch to receive a grant of up to $560k. All startups will also receive a year of ongoing mentoring and coaching from Booking.com experts.

About Booking.com:

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs more than 17,000 employees in over 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide.

With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travelers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments and vacation homes to tree houses and even igloos. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer 28+ million total reported listings and cover 145k+ destinations in 229 countries and territories worldwide.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR BOOKING.COM:

BookingUS@hs-pr.com or Booking's Press Page

SOURCE Booking.com

Related Links

https://www.booking.com

