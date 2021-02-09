Booking.com Invites Travel Romantics To Share Love Letters To America

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the most romantic day of the year upon us, Booking.com knows one thing for sure - America's love for travel hasn't ended. In the spirit of sharing this love, the global travel leader is issuing love letters to destinations across the U.S. that have been hard hit by the pandemic, and inviting Americans to write their own inspiring love letters to their favorite cities, reminding them that the love is still strong, even if not as many people can travel to them right now. Booking.com will bring to life its very own love letter in iconic New York City - with all its resilience through the tough times of the pandemic - by offering a unique overnight stay in the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park , with experiences and amenities reflecting what Booking loves about the Big Apple this Valentine's Day.

To kickoff 'Love Letters To America,' Booking.com has called upon some familiar faces to help pen letters to their favorite American cities to show them some love when they need it most. Through each letter, Booking.com hopes to spotlight and honor the cities and their local communities, businesses, and entrepreneurs that have been impacted by fewer traveling visitors - from restaurants, retail stores, attractions, the arts and more - and remind Americans why we love all the diverse destinations across this nation. Americans can show their favorite destinations some love by posting their very own digital love letter on social media using #LoveLettersToAmerica .

Booking.com's own love letter to New York City, a celebration of all the wonders Gotham has ingrained in its identity, will be brought to life by offering a unique overnight experience in the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park that captures what Americans and Booking.com love about New York City. The stay will include custom-designed accommodations in the park's Polar Lounge, and a safety-first itinerary including: hot chocolate and other treats in an igloo, midnight ice skating, gift card for shopping at the Bank of America Winter Village Shops and dinner via room service courtesy of the Bryant Park Grill. Two overnight stays will be offered on February 13 and 14 for $14.21 and can be booked exclusively on Booking.com starting on February 12, 2020 at 2:00PM EST.

Booking.com believes in The Big Apple and all the countless businesses that are supported by travel: restaurants, hotels, theatre, entertainment, retail, arts and museums, comedy clubs and more. New York is just one example of the positive impact the travel industry has on cities. 'Love Letters To America' aims to remind Americans of all the beauty, culture and diversity across the country, and how when the world emerges and travel is back, local communities and industries will be revived.

"As we begin a new era in 2021 and look toward a more hopeful future together, Booking.com invites Americans to show some love for the cities that need it, and reminds Americans that travel can help uplift and impact the places that are so special to us," says Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com. "Love Letters To America spotlights cities across the country that we've all been dreaming of reuniting with, giving everyone the opportunity to profess their love this Valentine's Day."

For more information on 'Love Letters To America' and how to participate, visit Booking.com's Instagram and Facebook channel - or follow the hashtag #LoveLettersToAmerica.

*At Booking.com, it's our goal to make sure travelers stay safe. We advise travelers to follow any travel advice updates from local government and health organizations, including state-to-state travel regulations with any quarantine measures in place, as well as adhere to appropriate safety measures.

