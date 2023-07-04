Booking.com Updates Expected Timing for European Commission DMA Notification

News provided by

Booking Holdings

04 Jul, 2023, 04:30 ET

AMSTERDAM, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com confirmed today that it remains engaged in constructive discussions with the European Commission on the applicability of the Digital Markets Act ("DMA") to its business, and looks forward to continuing this dialogue. With respect to the July 3, 2023 deadline for companies to notify as to whether they fall under the gatekeeper presumption under the DMA, Booking.com has determined that due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on its business, it does not meet the criteria set out in the regulation and as a result the regulation does not require the submission of a formal notification. This has been communicated to and discussed with the European Commission. The company expects that these thresholds will likely be met at the end of 2023, in which case the company would expect to notify the European Commission of that fact within the required deadlines.

About Booking.com:
Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

Information About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the views of management regarding current expectations based on currently available information about future events. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, refer to Booking Holdings Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Source: Booking Holdings

#BKNG_Corporate

SOURCE Booking Holdings

Also from this source

Booking Holdings to Webcast Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3

Booking Holdings to Make First Quarter 2023 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Thursday, May 4

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.