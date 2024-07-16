BookNook Collaborates with Creators of the Delta Math RtI Program to Fuel Its Math Intervention Tutoring Program

OAKLAND, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the nationwide need for interventions in math education, BookNook , an award-winning provider of high-impact tutoring solutions, is excited to announce a new alliance with Ottawa Area Intermediate School District to integrate the evidence-based Delta Math Response to Intervention (RtI) curriculum. This collaboration marks the first of several planned alliances to enrich math intervention and support for students nationwide.

BookNook's new offering, "BookNook Math," incorporates the Delta Math RtI Program's research-driven mathematics curriculum, enhancing BookNook's offerings beyond its foundational reading support. The collaboration aims to provide tailored learning experiences in mathematics from Kindergarten foundational skills through Algebra II, combining BookNook's innovative online learning platform and high-quality tutors with Delta Math's comprehensive RtI tools.

"Collaborating with Ottawa Area ISD allows us to expand our impact and address the critical need for targeted math support," said Jared Harless, Chief Product Officer of BookNook. "Delta Math's proven success in building foundational math skills aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure every student has the resources to succeed academically."

The Delta Math RtI Program offers online readiness screeners, standard-based reports, and tiered instructional resources, which will be utilized in BookNook's tutoring sessions to promote learning efficacy.

"Working with BookNook will provide more students the opportunity to benefit from these materials in tutoring sessions with experienced, highly-trained professionals," said Mike Klavon, math consultant for Ottawa Area ISD. "We are excited to expand our reach and deepen our impact, helping more students achieve proficiency in mathematics."

For more information and to learn about BookNook's expanded math tutoring services, visit BookNook Math .

About the Delta Math RtI Program

The Delta Math RtI Program, developed by the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District with support from Alt+Shift, integrates accelerated learning strategies within a Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) framework to help educators identify and support students with unfinished learning in kindergarten through Algebra II. For information, visit https://www.oaisd.org/deltamath.

About BookNook

BookNook is at the forefront of synchronous online learning platforms, delivering high-impact tutoring in reading and mathematics. With a foundation in research-based practices and data-driven instruction, BookNook is committed to enhancing educational outcomes and bridging student learning gaps nationwide.

