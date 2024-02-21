BookNook Named to the Prestigious 2024 GSV 150 List for Advancing Education

News provided by

BookNook

21 Feb, 2024, 06:56 ET

BookNook, distinguished by its ESSA Tier 1 rating, has been named to the highly anticipated 2024 edition of the GSV 150.

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BookNook, renowned for its high-impact tutoring, proudly announces its inclusion in the 2024 GSV 150. This list celebrates the top 150 growth companies in digital learning and workforce skills that are pivotal in the evolving landscape of education.

Amidst the educational challenges highlighted by the latest NAEP report, BookNook's high-impact tutoring emerges as a vital solution, significantly advancing students' academic journeys.

Continue Reading

BookNook stands firm in its dedication to bridging the equity gap in U.S. education, offering consistent, research-driven tutoring that fosters meaningful tutor-student relationships, essential for effective learning.

"We are honored to be recognized among the companies making a substantial impact on education," Brad Baumgartner, CEO of BookNook, emphasizes. "In these challenging times, our resolve strengthens to support our students, ensuring they receive the instruction they need."

The GSV 150 list is a testament to the transformative power of the selected companies, with GSV Ventures meticulously evaluating over 2,000 firms to spotlight those at the forefront of educational innovation.

With an estimated reach of nearly 3 billion people, BookNook and the other GSV 150 companies play a crucial role in global educational advancement.

Discover more about BookNook's mission and offerings at BookNook. For the full GSV 150 list, visit GSV 150.

About BookNook:

BookNook is a comprehensive intervention program providing research-backed instructional materials through a synchronous online learning platform and tutoring services. BookNook is committed to bridging the opportunity gap by scaling technology innovation to reach disenfranchised communities through its network of experienced and vetted tutors. Visit BookNook.com to learn more.

About GSV Ventures:

GSV Ventures, a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector, manages and invests from GSV Ventures Fund III. GSV has invested $600M+ in innovators across "Pre-K to Gray" learning, including Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Cusehero, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, and Valenture Institute.

About ASU+GSV:

Through a deep partnership between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), ASU+GSV Summit has become the world's most important and impactful annual gathering of 7,000+ "Pre-K to Gray" education leaders. Today, the ASU+GSV platform also includes the inaugural AUS+GSV AIR Show exploring the AI Revolution in EDU.

For inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE BookNook

Also from this source

BookNook Selected by Michigan Association of Intermediate School Advisors (MAISA) as Approved High-Impact Tutoring Provider

BookNook Selected by Michigan Association of Intermediate School Advisors (MAISA) as Approved High-Impact Tutoring Provider

BookNook, a pioneering force in synchronous online learning for K–8, is honored to announce its selection by the Michigan Association of Intermediate ...
Rigorous Study Validates Efficacy of High-Impact Tutoring, Meeting ESSA Level I Standards

Rigorous Study Validates Efficacy of High-Impact Tutoring, Meeting ESSA Level I Standards

BookNook announced today the results of an efficacy study conducted by the Consortium for Policy Research in Education (CPRE) and a validation study...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Education

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.