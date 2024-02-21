BookNook Named to the Prestigious 2024 GSV 150 List for Advancing Education

BookNook, distinguished by its ESSA Tier 1 rating, has been named to the highly anticipated 2024 edition of the GSV 150.

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BookNook , renowned for its high-impact tutoring, proudly announces its inclusion in the 2024 GSV 150 . This list celebrates the top 150 growth companies in digital learning and workforce skills that are pivotal in the evolving landscape of education.

Amidst the educational challenges highlighted by the latest NAEP report , BookNook's high-impact tutoring emerges as a vital solution, significantly advancing students' academic journeys.

BookNook stands firm in its dedication to bridging the equity gap in U.S. education, offering consistent, research-driven tutoring that fosters meaningful tutor-student relationships, essential for effective learning.

"We are honored to be recognized among the companies making a substantial impact on education," Brad Baumgartner, CEO of BookNook, emphasizes. "In these challenging times, our resolve strengthens to support our students, ensuring they receive the instruction they need."

The GSV 150 list is a testament to the transformative power of the selected companies, with GSV Ventures meticulously evaluating over 2,000 firms to spotlight those at the forefront of educational innovation.

With an estimated reach of nearly 3 billion people, BookNook and the other GSV 150 companies play a crucial role in global educational advancement.

About BookNook:

BookNook is a comprehensive intervention program providing research-backed instructional materials through a synchronous online learning platform and tutoring services. BookNook is committed to bridging the opportunity gap by scaling technology innovation to reach disenfranchised communities through its network of experienced and vetted tutors. Visit BookNook.com to learn more.

About GSV Ventures:

GSV Ventures , a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector, manages and invests from GSV Ventures Fund III. GSV has invested $600M+ in innovators across "Pre-K to Gray" learning, including Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Cusehero, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, and Valenture Institute.

About ASU+GSV:

Through a deep partnership between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), ASU+GSV Summit has become the world's most important and impactful annual gathering of 7,000+ "Pre-K to Gray" education leaders. Today, the ASU+GSV platform also includes the inaugural AUS+GSV AIR Show exploring the AI Revolution in EDU.

