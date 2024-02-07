BookNook Selected by Michigan Association of Intermediate School Advisors (MAISA) as Approved High-Impact Tutoring Provider

News provided by

BookNook

07 Feb, 2024, 07:03 ET

MAISA has officially endorsed BookNook's learning model, distinguished by its ESSA Tier 1 rating, for implementation across Michigan schools

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BookNook, a pioneering force in synchronous online learning for K–8, is honored to announce its selection by the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Advisors (MAISA) as an approved provider for high-impact tutoring services, in line with the 23g MI Kids Back on Track grant initiative.

As a Tier 1 recipient of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Tiers of Evidence, BookNook stands at the forefront of evidence-based interventions and is dedicated to delivering research-driven instruction that significantly accelerates learning among K–8 students.

"Michigan's commitment to enhancing learning outcomes through the MI Kids Back on Track grant is commendable," states BookNook's CEO, Brad Baumgartner. "We are thrilled to partner with Michigan schools to offer our tailored learning solutions that make a real difference in students' reading abilities, nurturing competent, confident readers."

The MI Kids Back on Track program, endowed with $150 million in grants, aims to empower districts with the resources needed to implement effective tutoring strategies. BookNook stands ready to support these efforts by providing an online learning platform that integrates seamlessly into school schedules, ensuring consistent and impactful tutoring sessions.

BookNook's platform is distinguished by its ability to support the unique needs of each district, offering a blend of structured learning standards and engaging instructional materials. Our approach is designed to complement classroom teaching, thereby reinforcing and enhancing students' skills.

Michigan joins a growing list of states, including Rhode Island, Arizona, Ohio, Arkansas, and New Jersey, to embrace BookNook's cutting-edge approach to small-group instruction. This endorsement underscores the effectiveness of our platform in meeting diverse educational needs. Our core mission remains steadfast: to provide every student with the targeted support necessary to meet and surpass grade-level expectations, ensuring success across all facets of their academic journey.

About BookNook
BookNook is a comprehensive intervention program providing research-backed instructional materials through a synchronous online learning platform and tutoring services. BookNook is committed to bridging the opportunity gap by scaling technology innovation to reach disenfranchised communities through its network of experienced and vetted tutors. Visit www.booknook.com to learn more.

For inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE BookNook

Also from this source

Rigorous Study Validates Efficacy of High-Impact Tutoring, Meeting ESSA Level I Standards

Rigorous Study Validates Efficacy of High-Impact Tutoring, Meeting ESSA Level I Standards

BookNook announced today the results of an efficacy study conducted by the Consortium for Policy Research in Education (CPRE) and a validation study...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.