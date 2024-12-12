Books-A-Million and 2nd & Charles Spread Holiday Joy to Children's Hospital

Books-A-Million and 2nd & Charles Stores Across Alabama Collect $150,000 in Donations for Children's Hospital Sugar Plum Shop.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Books-A-Million and 2nd & Charles stores across Alabama joined forces with their communities to spread joy to young patients and families at Children's of Alabama. Thanks to the remarkable generosity of customers and booksellers, the stores collected $150,000 in book and toy donations—over 11,000 items in total—marking a 25% increase from last year.

Books-A-Million team after unloading a whole truckload of boxes! Books-A-Million and Children's Hospital teams after unloading $150K of boxes! One pallet of the over 20 donated.

These contributions support the Sugar Plum Shop, a free holiday shopping experience exclusively for families of hospitalized children. This special program allows parents and caregivers to select gifts for their little ones without leaving the hospital, enabling families to focus on spending time together while still celebrating the magic of the season.

"We are so grateful to the teams at Books-A-Million and 2nd & Charles for their efforts to help make the holidays brighter for our patients and their families," said Crawford Daniel, Community Development Coordinator at Children's of Alabama. "This collaboration will make a huge difference not only in our patients and their family's lives during the holiday season but all year long."

"This initiative is a heartwarming reminder of the incredible kindness and generosity of our communities," said Olivia McDaniel, Vice President of Marketing. "We are honored to partner with the Sugar Plum Shop and brighten the holidays for children and families during challenging times."

Books-A-Million and 2nd & Charles are proud to continue their tradition of giving back to local communities, fostering a love of reading, and making a meaningful impact through initiatives like this.

For more information about the Sugar Plum Shop and how to support its mission, visit sugarplumshop.org.

