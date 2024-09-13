Books-A-Million Appoints Damian Doggett as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Books-A-Million, Inc.

Sep 13, 2024

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million today announced the promotion of Damian Doggett to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.

Terrance G. Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Books-A-Million, said:

"This promotion is a recognition of Damian's years of strong and creative leadership of our accounting, tax, and payroll departments, along with his critical role in supporting our transition to new technology platforms.

It is gratifying to have someone of Damian's experience and dedication in a position to help us meet the evolving challenges and tremendous opportunities in the years ahead."

Since joining Books-A-Million in 2006, Damian has held key leadership roles in accounting, tax, and payroll, having worked in positions such as Accounting Manager, Senior Accounting Manager, Assistant Controller, and Controller.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.

