Books-A-Million Customers and Booksellers Donate Nearly $2.9 Million Nationwide in Holiday Book and Toy Drives

Each Books-A-Million store selects a local charity partner, ensuring donations directly benefit the communities they serve and reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to meaningful, grassroots giving.

"This was the largest holiday book and toy drive in Books-A-Million's history — a true testament to the passion of our booksellers and the generosity of our customers," said Olivia McDaniel, Vice President of Marketing at Books-A-Million. "Every reader knows books hold a special kind of magic. This holiday season, our communities brought that magic off the page and turned it into something real for children who needed it most."

Nowhere was that generosity more evident than in Alabama, where Books-A-Million is headquartered. Alabama stores alone raised $192,000 and collected 14,651 books and toys for Children's of Alabama.

Donations support the hospital's Sugar Plum Shop, a free holiday shopping experience that allows parents and caregivers of hospitalized children to select gifts for their children without leaving the hospital. The program helps families maintain a sense of normalcy and joy during an otherwise difficult time.

Books-A-Million remains committed to fostering a love of reading and strengthening the communities it serves through charitable initiatives that create lasting impact — especially during the holiday season.

About Books-A-Million

Books-A-Million is the second-largest bookstore retailer in the United States, with more than 220 stores located primarily across the East Coast, South, and Midwest. Founded in 1917 as a small newsstand in Florence, Alabama, the company has grown into a leading bookseller offering a wide range of books, magazines, toys, and gifts. In addition to its brick-and-mortar locations, Books-A-Million operates a robust online storefront and a popular membership-based loyalty program, the Millionaire's Club, which provides members with exclusive discounts and special offers. Books-A-Million places a strong emphasis on personalized customer service, numerous author events, and a diverse selection of genres and merchandise—catering to a broad spectrum of customers.

