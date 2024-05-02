Books-A-Million Fort Myers Re-Opens!

Books-A-Million Fort Myers temporarily relocates to space in Edison Mall following water main break.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million Fort Myers is excited to announce its temporary relocation inside the Edison Mall. Due to a recent water main break, the bookstore has moved next to the food court. The company eagerly anticipates returning to its original space in the near future, but until then, customers can enjoy a convenient shopping experience in the temporary location.

Despite the temporary shift, customers can still enjoy a curated selection of books, along with the convenience of three kiosks outside the store featuring popular items such as Funko Pop!, Hello Kitty, and Squishmallows. Associates are available to assist customers with orders and offer direct shipping to their doorstep for any products not found in-store.

Team members are enthusiastic about serving customers in the new location, as expressed by Scott Kappler, the Executive Vice President of Store Operations: "We're thrilled to continue bookselling in Ft. Myers. While we await the reopening of our original location, we look forward to reconnecting with all of our loyal customers soon."

Books-A-Million Fort Myers remains committed to serving the community and providing exceptional literary and entertainment experiences. Stay tuned for updates on the reopening of the original location, and in the meantime, visit us at our temporary spot near the food court in Edison Mall.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.

