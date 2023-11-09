Books-A-Million Holds Three Events with Senator Katie Britt

News provided by

Books-A-Million, Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 14:46 ET

Join us as Senator Britt promotes her new book to Alabama citizens.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Books-A-Million for an in-store book signing event with Senator Katie Britt, as they celebrate the release of her new title, God Calls Us to Do Hard Things.

In the book, Senator Britt shares advice on how to overcome personal challenges, appreciate blessed moments, make our lives more fulfilling, and keep an unshakeable faith in God, family, and our country. Senator Britt will be taking photos and signing books at the event.

"We are thrilled to have Senator Britt join us in our stores! We are all called to do hard things, and I know that this book will inspire our customers to embrace their challenges and live their lives to the fullest," says Oliva McDaniel, Vice President of Marketing at Books-A-Million.

There are three different events happening throughout Alabama this week:

  • November 10th at 10 A.M at Books-A-Million in Trussville, AL
  • November 10th at 5 P.M. at Books-A-Million in Huntsville, AL
  • November 11th at 10 A.M at Books-A-Million in Montgomery, AL

Tickets are required and can be reserved on EventBrite.com!

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second-largest bookstore chain. 

CONTACT
Olivia Anderson McDaniel
Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel
205.909.3563
[email protected] 

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.

