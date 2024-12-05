Books-A-Million in Peachtree City Announces Relocation Plans

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million is excited to announce plans to relocate its Peachtree City store in Spring 2025, following the closure of its current location on January 18, 2025. The company remains committed to serving the Peachtree City community and is actively working to secure a new space.

Terrance G. Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Books-A-Million, shared his enthusiasm: "We are delighted to have secured our new home in Peachtree City at Westpark Walk Shopping Center, in the former Tuesday Morning location. Books-A-Million has been proudly serving Peachtree City since 1995and we look forward to bringing a refreshed bookstore experience to the community and our many Millionaires Club members."

The company is collaborating with city officials to expedite construction and ensure the new location opens its doors by Spring 2025. Additional details about the store's features and opening celebrations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Books-A-Million extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Peachtree City community for its continued support and looks forward to welcoming customers to its new location soon.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.

