Books-A-Million Proudly Kicks Off 17th Coffee for the Troops Program

The latest Coffee for the Troops event runs from September 25 through October 23, 2021. During this time, Books-A-Million customers can donate a bag of Joe Muggs Coffee when they check out at the store or café and personalize their donations with messages of gratitude. Soldiers' Angels handles distribution of the coffee, which is always met with heartfelt thanks.

"This fall's Coffee for the Troops campaign couldn't come at a better time," said Amy Palmer, president and CEO of Soldiers' Angels. "With everything our service members have been dealing with—from the ongoing pandemic to the situation in Afghanistan—a moment to stop and enjoy a cup of coffee will be a much-needed pick-me-up. We are so grateful to Books-A-Million and their customers for their continued support of this campaign."

Since its initial run in 2012, Coffee for the Troops has continually surpassed its donation goals.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million is a well-established source for books, toys, games, collectibles and gifts for every age and interest. Operating more than 200 locations in 32 states as well as a thriving online store, Books-A-Million delivers top-notch customer service and remarkable value through special offers, exclusive sales, and the award-winning Millionaire's Club.

Books-A-Million has seen exponential growth over more than 100 years in business, from its humble origin in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Alabama, to its current status as the second-largest bookseller in the United States.

Find your nearest Books-A-Million store at booksamillion.com/storefinder, and follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

ABOUT SOLDIERS' ANGELS

Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the mother of two American soldiers, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel, and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415.) Learn more at soldiersangels.org.

CONTACT

Melanie Smith

Vice President, Marketing

205.909.3517

[email protected]

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.

