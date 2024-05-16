Books-A-Million Unveils Grand Reopening

Brand New Store, Existing Address

PORTLAND, Maine, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million, a renowned family-owned book store with over 200 branches across the US, is excited to announce the grand reopening of its South Portland, Maine location after an extensive renovation. The revamped store is set to welcome book lovers with a fresh new look and enhanced experience. The store will still be located at 430 Gorham Rd in South Portland, Maine.

Located near The Maine Mall, the store has undergone a complete transformation to create a beautiful space that showcases Books-A-Million's commitment to providing a haven for readers of all ages. The grand reopening celebration is scheduled for May 18th, inviting the community to explore the brand new bookstore experience.

In celebration of the grand reopening, Books-A-Million is hosting a spectacular event on Saturday, May 18th, from 11 am to 1 pm. Customers can look forward to exciting activities including a chance to win a $1000 gift card, complimentary ice cream and coffee for all attendees, and an exclusive 20% discount for Millionaire's Club Members. It's a day of festivities not to be missed, and everyone is welcomed to experience the new chapter of Books-A-Million in South Portland!

"We are thrilled to unveil the revitalized Books-A-Million store in South Portland," said Olivia McDaniel, Vice President of Marketing at Books-A-Million. "This renovation reflects our dedication to offering an unparalleled literary experience to our customers. From the moment you step inside, you'll be immersed in a world of books, comfort, and community. It's a true destination for book lovers to connect, explore, and discover."

In addition to an extensive book collection, the updated store will feature reading areas, a dedicated children's section, and a curated selection of gifts, stationery, and literary-themed merchandise. Customers can also look forward to special events, author signings, and book clubs, creating opportunities for book lovers to engage with fellow enthusiasts and authors, fostering and further supporting the vibrant literary community within the Portland area.

In keeping with Books-A-Million's desire to make reading easy and accessible, Portland customers will also be able to order online and pick up their books, or can order for delivery right to their home, for same-day. But the emphasis is on in-store shopping and creating a space for the community to find any book they may desire.

For only $25 a year readers can join the Books-A-Million Millionaires Club, voted Newsweek's Best Loyalty Programs, and unlock free shipping on every online order, 10% off any in-store purchase, and 50% off top bestsellers, as well as receive over hundreds in bonus coupons upon joining.

As part of Books-A-Million's commitment to foster a love for reading and supporting the local community, the South Portland location will collaborate with schools, libraries, and community organizations to promote literacy initiatives and educational programs.

Books-A-Million began in 1917 as a street corner newsstand in Florence, Alabama, by Clyde W. Anderson. At the time, workers were coming from all over the country to complete the nearby Wilson Dam, and Anderson saw that they struggled to obtain news from their hometowns. He started bringing in newspapers from across the country, and his newsstand, and the first iteration of what would become Books-A-Million, was born. When his son inherited the business he expanded it into several bookstore locations. Today, Books-A-Million has over 250 locations across the country, but is still a family-run business, operated by descendants of Clyde W. Anderson.

Another Books-A-Million location is opening in Bangor, Maine this summer. An existing Books-A-Million has been open in the area since 2011 but the store is relocating to 490 Stillwater Ave in Bangor, and holding a grand opening of this brand new space on June 22nd. More information about that location can be found here.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million (BAM!) is one of the nation's leading book retailers & operates over 250 stores nationwide and sells online at www.booksamillion.com. As a trusted destination for book lovers and enthusiasts, BAM! is committed to providing quality literature and exceptional service to its valued customers both in-store and online. With its Millionaires Club, BAM! members enjoy free shipping on online orders, a 10% discount on all in-store purchases, and exclusive deals on top bestsellers. For more information, visit www.booksamillion.com or follow Books-A-Million on Facebook and Instagram.

