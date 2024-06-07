Books-A-Million Welcomes Courtney Adair as New General Counsel

News provided by

Books-A-Million, Inc.

Jun 07, 2024, 18:32 ET

Leading book retailer strengthens leadership team with seasoned legal expert.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million is excited to announce the appointment of Courtney Adair as General Counsel. In her new role, Courtney will report directly to Todd Noden, President and Chief Financial Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Courtney Adair to the Books-A-Million family," said Todd Noden. "Her extensive experience in business law and her proven track record of leadership make her an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to grow and innovate."

Courtney Adair brings a wealth of expertise to Books-A-Million. Before joining the company, she served as Assistant General Counsel at Exelon Corporation in Chicago, IL. Prior to her tenure at Exelon, Courtney was a partner in the Chicago office of the law firm Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C., now known as UB Greensfelder. With over a decade of experience in business law, Courtney is exceptionally well-equipped to lead the Books-A-Million legal team.

Courtney holds a B.A. from Tufts University in Medford, MA, and a JD from the University of San Diego School of Law.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

 Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.

CONTACT
Olivia Anderson McDaniel
Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel
205.909.3563
[email protected]

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.

