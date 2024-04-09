Booksie, Comprehensive Writing And Publishing Platform, Unveils Booksie Limited Editions, For Writers To Monetize Their Creativity

Trailblazing publishing platform is disrupting the industry by bringing ownership to digital content for authors in collaboration with Chainletter Labs

BOSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Booksie , the digital platform helping writers tell their story is continuing to elevate its capabilities with the release of Booksie Limited Editions. This revolutionary platform, launched in collaboration with Chainletter Labs, combines Web2 and Web3 technologies to create a new way for authors to profit from their work and for readers to own the digital work of their favorite authors.

Booksie Limited Editions consists of digital content — including books, short stories, poems, essays, articles and more — that are limited in number and come with ownership rights for the purchaser. Similar to limited edition prints, authors can sell these as premium products to their fans and supporters. Ownership is publicly recorded on a blockchain, allowing the Limited Editions to be displayed, transferred and sold.

Underpinning all of this is Chainletter Labs' blend of blockchain and web technology. In development for over two years, the platform removes the complexity of the blockchain and provides a self-service platform making it easy for content creators to release Booksie Limited Editions. It simplifies the buying experience by removing Web3 barriers and opens the mass market to the purchase of collectible items stored on the blockchain.

The launch of Booksie Limited Editions comes following the release of the state-of-the-art Booksie Online Bot (BOB) allowing authors to ask thousands of questions about the world of writing, from requesting psychological thriller prompts, to using semicolons, to tips for promoting books.

"Booksie Limited Editions is the next step in bringing new technology into the publishing world. The release of the Booksie Online Bot and the AI developments was the start of a plan to use new technologies to help authors better connect with readers," says founder of Booksie and Co-Founder of Chainletter Labs, Sol Nasisi, "And working with Chainletter Labs, we're planning to launch new blockchain-based features to help writers protect their work and reward readers."

About Booksie:

Over the past 18 years, Booksie has helped hundreds of thousands of writers from across the globe tell their story via its online publishing and promotion platform. Its vibrant platform is a place where writers have practiced their craft, received feedback on their work, and connected with readers eager to find the next big writer. The Booksie Online Bot has been trained on millions of pieces of content, books, poems, short stories, and more so that it can provide writers with specific advice on how to make a work commercially and artistically successful. In addition, the launch of Booksie Limited Editions now allows authors of all kinds to monetize their work and offer their fans and supporters a real, ownable piece of their work. Booksie is an entity of TheNextBigWriter, LLC, a private, bootstrapped company founded to help writers tell their stories.

