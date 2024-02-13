Booksie, The Online Publishing and Promotion Platform, Launches One-of-a-Kind Booksie Online Bot (BOB) with New Innovative Technology

News provided by

Booksie

13 Feb, 2024, 08:48 ET

The revolutionary publishing platform is elevating the industry with new AI capabilities

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The easy-to-use, feature-rich platform for developing and publishing all types of written content, Booksie, in collaboration with leading AI company Carbon, has officially launched its newest AI capabilities with the Booksie Online Bot (BOB). This is the first in a series of AI-related enhancements the company will be making in the next few months.          

The creation of BOB allows authors to ask thousands of questions about the world of writing from requesting psychological thriller prompts to using semicolons to tips for promoting published books. And with just a few clicks BOB makes it easy to get feedback on any content published on Booksie. The BOB AI has been fine-tuned specifically for books, poems, short stories, and other written content so that it can provide specific advice on how to make a work commercially and artistically successful.

The AI advancements are revolutionizing the publishing industry and are exclusively available to Booksie Premium members for a low price. Sol Nasisi, founder of Booksie, says "We believe that every writer has something unique to share and the platform provides an easy-to-use set of tools to help authors publish, perfect, protect, and profit from their creativity. BOB squarely aligns with this mission by helping writers craft their work with the help of an instant chat bot as well as well-thought-out feedback. There's so much more in store for Booksie, but for now, I can't wait for everyone to enjoy using BOB."

For additional information on utilizing Booksie and the new BOB AI add-on, please visit www.Booksie.com.

About Booksie:

Over the past 18 years, Booksie has helped hundreds of thousands of writers from across the globe tell their story via its online publishing and promotion platform. Its vibrant platform is a place where writers have practiced their craft, received feedback on their work, and connected with readers eager to find the next big writer. With the introduction of its AI and blockchain tools, Booksie will become an even better platform for writers to develop their craft and monetize their creativity. The Booksie Online Bot has been fine-tuned for books, poems, short stories, and more so that it can provide writers with specific advice on how to make a work commercially and artistically successful. Booksie is an entity of TheNextBigWriter, LLC, a private, bootstrapped company founded to help writers tell their stories. 

Media Contacts 
Interdependence Public Relations 
Grace Connor / Daniella Colletti 
[email protected]
(818) 800-2351

SOURCE Booksie

