BoomerangFX Expands Software and Marketing Solutions into the Philippines and Puerto Rico, Signaling Focused Growth in Asia and Latin America

Following strong growth in the USA, Canada, and Australia, BoomerangFX enters Asia and Latin American markets to meet rising global demand for Aesthetic Medicine, Holistic Wellness, Women's Health, and Specialty Vision Care.

MIAMI, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BoomerangFX, a global SaaS (software as a service) leader in specialty healthcare practice management, digital marketing, and e-learning solutions, has announced its expansion into the Philippines and Puerto Rico. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to growing its presence in Asia and Latin America, where demand for specialized healthcare technology is on the rise. By delivering comprehensive software and marketing solutions tailored for practices in aesthetic medicine, medspa, cosmetic dermatology, vision and women's health BoomerangFX is setting the stage for significant growth in these emerging markets.

Jerome Dwight, Co-Founder & CEO of BoomerangFX, a SaaS company with offices in Miami, Toronto, and Sydney, offers innovative healthcare software solutions. The company ranked #50 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, featuring the fastest-growing tech companies in North America. (CNW Group/BoomerangFX)

The Company's recent client acquisitions in Puerto Rico and the Philippines further accelerate its global growth plans, driven by a worldwide surge in demand from healthcare professionals launching specialty healthcare practices. BoomerangFX's solutions cater to a wide range of specialty healthcare verticals, offering everything from clinic management software, electronic medical records (EMR), digital advertising, CRM, lead management and eLearning. "I chose BoomerangFX for its ability to elevate my practice by attracting new patients and keeping loyal ones engaged. It's a game-changing tool for any healthcare professional looking to grow and succeed." commented Dr. Waltenspiel, Medical Director, Skinovative Medspa, Manilla.

The company's eLearning platform has also recently experienced substantial international growth, with significant adoption in countries such as Japan, Brazil, France, the UK, USA, Canada and Colombia. This platform plays a crucial role in equipping healthcare professionals with the latest industry knowledge and best practices, further enhancing BoomerangFX's global footprint.

"Our expansion into the Philippines and Puerto Rico is a natural extension of our global strategy to empower healthcare practices worldwide with innovative technology," said Jerome Dwight, CEO and Co-Founder of BoomerangFX. "As we continue to grow in the USA, Canada, and Australia, we are excited to bring our state-of-the-art solutions to these new regions, helping practices improve patient workflows and maximize growth to achieve business success."

With its global partnership with Stripe, BoomerangFX offers integrated payment solutions that allow healthcare practices to manage transactions seamlessly within its platform. This partnership is part of BoomerangFX's broader ecosystem of integrations with leading solution providers like Twilio, DrFirst, Google, and Meta, underscoring its commitment to delivering comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for specialty healthcare providers.

About BoomerangFX

BoomerangFX is a leading provider of practice management software, digital marketing, and e-learning solutions designed specifically for specialty healthcare practices. Recognized as the 50th fastest-growing company in North America by Deloitte's Fast 500 list, BoomerangFX empowers healthcare providers across the globe to enhance patient experiences, streamline operations, and achieve sustainable growth. The company's solutions are trusted by a variety of healthcare professionals in the USA, Canada, Australia, and emerging markets worldwide.

SOURCE BoomerangFX