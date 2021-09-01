Booming Market with Huge Opportunities in the Vietnam Telecoms Industry 2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Telecoms Industry Report - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnamese telecommunications market is a booming market with huge opportunities for local and foreign investors, amid a competitive environment and a positive economic outlook with an average growth of 8% GDP expected between 2021 and 2026. With already strong mobile phone penetration and emerging fixed broadband take-up in households, future growth is likely to remain solid despite an aging population over the long term.

This publisher forecasts that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2020-26 period and fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow and increase its household penetration over the same period. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2015, sliding down every year since then.

Mobile revenue is growing faster than mobile subscription numbers leading to ARPU growth as the market transitions from 2G & 3G to 4G mobile data services.

The publisher expects the overall telecoms market to grow through to 2025 after a marked slow down in 2018 and 2019 due to legacy 2G voice & SMS revenue pressure partially offset by mobile data growth.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Vietnamese telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

elecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Statistics

2. COVID-19 Impact

3. Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2025

4. Telecommunications Operators Profile

5. Mobile market

6. Broadband Market

7. Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

8. Vietnam Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

9. Thematics / Opportunities

10. Telco M&A Transactions Database

Companies Mentioned

CMC

FPT

Gmobile

Hanoi Telecom

Hutchison Asia Telecom

Mobifone

OCK

Saigon Post

Viettel

Vietnmaobile

Vinaphone

VNPT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/as3qop

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

