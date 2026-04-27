Boosalis Properties Named Among CoStar's Top Retail Brokers in Washington, D.C. Market

WOODBRIDGE, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boosalis Properties, a Prince William County-based commercial real estate firm, has been recognized by CoStar Group as one of the top retail brokerage firms in the Washington, D.C. region, with Principal Broker George Boosalis earning the prestigious 2025 CoStar Power Broker Award.

The CoStar Power Broker Awards are widely regarded as one of the most respected recognitions in commercial real estate, ranking brokers based on verified transaction volume, deal size, and overall market impact across the region.

George Boosalis, Principal Broker of Boosalis Properties, recognized as a 2025 CoStar Power Broker in the Washington, D.C. market.

In a market typically dominated by large institutional firms such as CBRE, JLL, Rappaport, and H&R Retail, Boosalis Properties stands out as a privately held, boutique firm competing and winning at the highest level.

Unlike larger brokerage platforms, Boosalis Properties has built its reputation on direct, long-term relationships with clients, providing hands-on execution across leasing, sales, and development advisory.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside some of the largest firms in the industry," said George Boosalis, Principal Broker of Boosalis Properties. "What sets us apart is our approach, our clients aren't just transactions. We build real relationships and grow alongside them. Their success is our success."

The firm's work spans retail, industrial, and mixed-use development projects throughout Northern Virginia and the broader Washington metropolitan area, including several high-profile developments in the Northern Virginia Region.

Notably, Boosalis Properties was the only firm based in Prince William County to be included in this year's CoStar Power Retail Broker list, highlighting both the firm's growth and the increasing prominence of the County as a commercial hub.

"As Prince William County continues to grow as a destination for investment and development, it's exciting to see firms like Boosalis Properties leading the way," said Christina Winn, Executive Director, Prince William County Department of Economic Development and Tourism. "Their success reflects the partnerships, talent, and opportunity that define our market. We're proud to support and celebrate their impact across the region."

Boosalis emphasized the importance of local market knowledge and community ties in driving results.

"Our roots are in Prince William County, and we're proud to represent the growth happening here. Retailers and investors are increasingly recognizing the opportunity in this market, and we're excited to be part of that momentum."

As the region continues to expand, Boosalis Properties plans to build on this recognition by continuing to deliver personalized service while competing with the largest brokerage firms in the region.

SOURCE Boosalis Properties