Boosalis Properties Represents Buyer in $19.1 M Transaction Slated for Over 2 Million SF Mixed-Use Development in Northern VA

On October 8th, the Prince William County Board voted on the new master plan for North Woodbridge. They call it the "Small Area Plan" which is part of an Opportunity Zone consisting of 100+ acres slated for high density mixed-use development. The Prince William County Board is focused on capturing the opportunities coming into the area by adding a bustling mix of residential, commercial and recreational attractions to bring future Amazon employees into Prince William County. North Woodbridge is in close proximity to I-95, Amtrak/VRE, Washington DC and Amazon HQ2. This site is four stops away from the soon to be Amazon HQ2. The plan is calling for 25,000 - 30,000 residents consisting of 15,000+ apartment units and several million square feet of retail space in Woodbridge VA, all within a 1/4 mile radius. It will be walking distance to the VRE/Amtrak station, with even a possible ferry stop coming in the near future. The Board is also pushing hard for the VRE/Amtrak station to be the future Acela stop between Richmond and Washington DC. This project will reap the rewards from the several years of the Route 1 widening construction.