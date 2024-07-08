Boost Bonus Days to Hit Kroger

Boost by Kroger Plus members get exclusive access to more than $60 in savings during the two-week event

CINCINNATI, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced a mega-sales event giving Boost by Kroger Plus members exclusive access to even more benefits offered through their membership during Boost Bonus Days running July 10-July 23.

During the two-week event, Boost members and those who join during Boost Bonus Days will receive exclusive access to free items and even more great discounts including savings on Kroger’s Our Brands favorites from aisles across the store, totaling over $60 in savings.

"Boost by Kroger Plus offers members incredible savings every day, and those savings are about to get even bigger with Boost Bonus Days," said Tom Duncan, Kroger's vice president of Marketing. "Boost has already saved members millions on fuel, groceries and delivery fees, and now we are thrilled to celebrate our members with more discounts, free items and the opportunity to join or lock in another year of savings with half-off annual memberships."

During the two-week event, Boost members and those who join during Boost Bonus Days will receive exclusive access to free items and even more great discounts including savings on Kroger's Our Brands favorites from aisles across the store, totaling over $60 in savings. Customers can also receive 50% off a new annual membership and current members can receive half-off their next year annual membership when they extend from July 10-July 23. To access Boost, visit here.

Boost Bonus Days free member exclusives include:

One free Simple Truth or Simple Truth Organic Place and Bake Cookies

One free Kroger® Brand Spices, any variety

One free Kroger® Brand Cold Cereal, any size, any variety

One free Private Selection® Dry Pasta, 16 oz, any variety

One free Kroger® Brand Bacon , 16 oz, any variety

, 16 oz, any variety One free Kroger® Brand Sandwich Bags

Boost expands on savings available to customers through Kroger's free loyalty program. Members can save up to $1,000 per year on fuel, groceries and delivery fees, any way they shop*. To learn more and enroll in Boost, click here.

Boost by Kroger Plus benefits include:

Free Delivery

Offering convenient options for every budget, enrollees can select from memberships providing unlimited free next-day delivery ($59 per year or $7.99 per month) or free delivery in as little as two hours ($99 per year or $12.99 per month) on orders of $35 or more.

Save Money with More Fuel Points

Boost members earn 2X Fuel Points for every $1 spent every day, any way they shop, and earn extra Fuel Points during fuel promotions. For each 100 points, customers save 10 cents per gallon of fuel, up to $1 per gallon.

Member Exclusives

Boost members receive monthly offers and free items from across the store. Members are also eligible to receive two free virtual appointments with a Kroger Health nutrition expert.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

Disclaimer:

*Savings for Boost $99 membership, based on two deliveries per week, $91 weekly grocery spend, 13 gallons per fill-up and Fuel Point redemption twice per month.

Free Delivery: $35 order minimum. Restrictions apply. Subject to availability. Delivery time not guaranteed.

2x Fuel Points: Restrictions apply. See site for details. Fuel points cannot be earned on alcohol, tobacco, gift cards or lottery tickets. Fuel Points can be redeemed at participating fuel locations.

50% off Boost during Boost Bonus Days: Offer valid until Tuesday July 23, 2024, at 11:59pm PT. May not be combined with Free 30 Day Trial offer. Void where taxed, prohibited or restricted by law. Must clip offer to earn discount. Existing Boost members can redeem the offer by clipping the offer and visiting here.

$60 in Bonus Days Savings: $60 Boost exclusive offers cannot be applied toward Boost Membership fee. Membership fee must be paid in single payment.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.