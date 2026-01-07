Kroger Unveils Customer's 2025 Yearly Checkout

Customers can access household annual savings in retailer's Yearly Checkout feature

CINCINNATI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared that customers saved billions through discounts, promotions and everyday savings throughout 2025. With the Yearly Checkout feature, customers can view a personalized summary of their annual savings, shopping habits and grocery preferences.

"In 2025, we offered our customers record savings across the store on the everyday items that matter the most to their families and even more discounts during those special moments throughout the year," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer. "With everyday low prices, weekly savings opportunities and fuel points, at Kroger we are committed to helping customers save in all areas of their budget."

Customers can reveal their personalized savings from last year, as well as fast facts like most purchased products, total grocery trips and more by logging into their loyalty accounts on the Kroger app or Kroger.com and clicking Yearly Checkout from now through February 28.

In 2025, Kroger's Our Brands products earned widespread recognition. Trusted by customers and honored by top food publications, the following items took home awards this year:

Kroger Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips—Included in SELF 2025 Pantry Awards for its bold taste and spicy kick.

Kroger Limited Edition Chili Cheese Bratwurst—Named a top refrigerated staple, these fresh sausages landed a spot on Simply Recipes 2025 Grocery Awards.

Kroger Scramble Creamy Chorizo Breakfast Bowl—This breakfast staple took home a 2025 Golden Cart Award from Allrecipes in the "Best On-the-Go Breakfast" category.

In addition to delivering savings, Kroger directed 518 million meals to communities in 2025 through its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan. Since launching the plan in 2017, the company has directed more than 3.9 billion meals to communities.

At Kroger, customers do not have to choose between a good meal and a good deal. That means customers can get the products they need, want and love for their families with clear savings right at the shelf. With Kroger's Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high-quality for low prices.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.