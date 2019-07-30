Boost Expands Executive Leadership and Business Development Teams

"Boost is proud to welcome Lou, Tamar, Marco, Alejandro, and Daniel to our growing team," said Dean M. Leavitt, founder and CEO, Boost Payment Solutions. "In order to expand our already significant presence in the B2B marketplace both geographically and vertically, we have been aggressively acquiring top talent and we fully expect to continue to do so for the foreseeable future."

Lou joins Boost's executive team with over 25 years of executive management experience building and growing successful global Fintech companies at such companies as Broadridge Financial, SunGard (FIS) and SmartStream Technologies.

Tamar Amoyal will be responsible for all marketing and public relations activity and raising Boost's global profile. Tamar brings over 15 years of B2B marketing expertise to Boost and most recently served as Director of Enterprise Marketing at Payoneer, Inc., a B2B payments company, where she led marketing strategy for North and South America.

Marco and Alejandro will spearhead all initiatives in the Latin American and Caribbean regions including business development, product strategy and implementation. Alejandro and Marco each have over 25 years of experience in the financial services and commercial payments arenas and both come to Boost from Mastercard's LAC B2B team. The team will be led by Marco and will be headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Daniel Artin will serve as a Special Projects Coordinator working directly with Boost leadership on strategic business development opportunities. Daniel previously led the North America payments & financial services content division at Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG).

About Boost

Boost optimizes how commercial card payments are initiated, received, processed and reported. Boost's technology-enabled platform makes commercial cards a more cost effective, scalable, secure and business friendly alternative to traditional payment methods. Boost features a global footprint and serves most industries. The company was founded in 2009 by its current CEO and is headquartered in New York, NY.

