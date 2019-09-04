Boost® Expands International Commercial Cards Network to Nearly 30 Regions

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Payment Solutions®, the leader in optimizing commercial card payment and acceptance, today announced the expansion of its international commercial cards network to nearly 30 regions. Today's news underscores Boost's ability to provide a simple, straight-through processed (STP) solution for businesses making commercial payments internationally as well as the strength and scale of Boost's international acquirer relationships.

This month, Boost broadened its global footprint into Singapore and Sweden, joining Boost's current network that includes Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Slovakia, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United States (including the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico).

With Boost's proprietary commercial card platform, Boost Intercept®, card payments are converted into a completely passive STP experience for suppliers. Boost Intercept eliminates the need for suppliers to extract card data from e-mail payment requests or through manual processing, making domestic and international payment processing frictionless. Boost also makes supplier acceptance of commercial cards significantly easier, creating a win-win for both buyers and suppliers. Applying this internationally, Boost has been able to expand its acquirer capabilities allowing buyers and suppliers to set up transactional relationships within one day – not multiple days or weeks – across the Americas, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

By using Boost to make payments both at home and aboard, buyers across the globe can benefit from new streams of revenue with issuer rebates, expanded working capital via issuer-granted grace periods as well as added security as Boost eliminates the need for buyers or suppliers to maintain bank depository information.

About Boost

As the leader in B2B electronic payments, Boost optimizes how commercial card payments are initiated, processed, received and reported. Boost's technical innovations have transformed commercial cards into a cost effective, scalable and secure alternative to traditional checks, wires and ACH. Boost features a global footprint that serves a broad spectrum of industries. Boost was founded in 2009, and is headquartered in New York, NY. Please visit us at www.boostb2b.com .

