Boost Mobile Adds Samsung Galaxy A10e to Phone Lineup

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile has added another amazing smartphone to its lineup. The Samsung Galaxy A10e is available now and for a limited time, consumers looking to make the switch can head into a Boost Mobile store and get the smartphone for just $49.99 (plus tax).1

A high-performing and reliable device that comes at an accessible price, the Samsung Galaxy A10e features a bold, bright viewing experience on its edge-to-edge, 5.83-inch HD+ Infinity Display screen and a long-lasting 3,000mAh battery.2 It also has 5MP front-facing and 8MP rear-facing cameras to capture crisp, clear photos and 32GB of built-in memory with the option to expand memory up to 512GB with a microSD card3 so you can keep all of your photos, shows, movies and apps, without ever having to delete anything to make room.

Customers can enjoy all of these features while saving money through Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans – all of which include unlimited data, talk, text, taxes and fees and unlimited music streaming without data charges.

For a limited time, consumers who make the switch to Boost Mobile can get four lines with unlimited data, talk and text for only $25 per month per line. Plan features include:

Mobile hotspot per line

Mobile-optimized streaming videos, gaming and music

4G LTE for most everything else

For full details on the device and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com.

On July 19, Galaxy A10e will also be available at Sprint; customers can visit sprint.com then for full details.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

1 Offer valid 7/16 – 7/29. Phone offer: While supplies last. Excludes tax. New customers only; requires eligible port and activation on eligible plans $50 or higher and unlimited family plans. Excludes ports from Sprint-related carriers. Select markets/retailers only (excludes boostmobile.com or national retailers). Limit one device/line. May not be combined with other device offers.

2 Battery power consumption depends on usage patterns. Results may vary.

3 MicroSD card sold separately.

