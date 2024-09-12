Boost Mobile to Offer All-New iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 lineup is available to pre-order starting on Friday, September 13.

Boost Mobile is the only carrier to offer $1,000 off the iPhone 16 lineup with no trade-in required.

Boost Mobile service is now available through Apple Stores locations and Apple Store online.

Boost Mobile customers can trade in an eligible iPhone through Apple Stores and apple.com and receive $180-$650 additional credits.

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile , the newest nationwide carrier, will offer iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which are built for Apple Intelligence1 with the all-new A18 chip, Camera Control, powerful upgrades to the advanced camera system, the Action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life; iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are powered by the A18 Pro chip and built for Apple Intelligence, featuring larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features, and a huge leap in battery life.

Pre-Order iPhone 16 With Boost Mobile Service

Boost Mobile is offering unmatched value for iPhone 16 customers. New and current Boost Mobile customers can sign up for the $65/mo. Infinite Access for iPhone plan2, receive up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 lineup with no trade-in required and get the latest iPhone every year at no extra cost.3

New this year, customers can purchase the iPhone 16 lineup with Boost Mobile through Apple Stores and apple.com . Boost Mobile is also the first and only nationwide carrier to offer $1,000 off the iPhone 16 lineup with no trade-in required. When signing up for Boost Mobile, customers may choose to trade in an eligible iPhone4 through Apple to receive an additional $180-$650 in credits – extra value that no other carrier can offer. Customers can use those credits toward the cost of their new iPhone or Boost Mobile service.

"We are thrilled to announce that Apple customers now have even more options to shop the iPhone 16 lineup with the addition of Boost Mobile, our newest nationwide carrier," said Karen Rasmussen, Vice President of Apple Store online. "With Apple Trade In, customers can receive even more value with Boost Mobile, and our teams both in-store and online are ready to help them find the product that best suits their needs and get ready to pre-order."

"As the newest nationwide carrier, we pride ourselves in providing customers the freedom to purchase exactly what they want with value and flexibility. We're excited to bring the best way to buy an iPhone to Apple Stores and apple.com with our Infinite Access for iPhone plan for iPhone. We are offering $1,000 off the iPhone 16 lineup – no trade-in required," said Jeremy McCarty, SVP at Boost Mobile. "We know our customers will love the latest iPhone built for Apple Intelligence, and incredible new features like Camera Control and enhanced performance."

For customers looking to purchase iPhone 16 lineup outright – Boost Mobile offers one year of FREE wireless service. This no contract plan is perfect for customers who want to own an unlocked iPhone. The offer is available with the $25/mo. Unlimited plan or as a $25 off per-month discount on Boost Mobile's $50/mo. Unlimited+ and $60/mo. Unlimited Premium plans. This offer is exclusively available at BoostMobile.com .

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 16 lineup beginning tomorrow, Friday, September 13, with availability on Friday, September 20. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit BoostMobile.com or apple.com .

iPhone 16 lineup

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are built for Apple Intelligence, the easy-to-use personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful and relevant while protecting user privacy. The iPhone 16 lineup also introduces Camera Control, which brings new ways to capture memories, and later this year, will help users quickly access visual intelligence to learn about objects or places, interact with information, and ask detailed questions to discover more about the world around them. The powerful camera system features a 48MP Fusion camera with a 2x Telephoto option, giving users two cameras in one, while a new Ultra Wide camera enables macro photography. The new A18 chip delivers a huge leap in performance and efficiency, enabling the most demanding AAA games, as well as a big boost in battery life. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in five bold colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature Apple Intelligence, larger display sizes, new creative capabilities with innovative pro camera features, stunning graphics for immersive gaming, and more — all powered by the A18 Pro chip. With Apple Intelligence, powerful Apple-built generative models come to iPhone in the easy-to-use personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful and relevant while protecting user privacy. Camera Control unlocks new ways to easily interact with the advanced camera system and later this year, will enable a fast, intuitive way to tap into visual intelligence. Featuring a new 48MP Fusion camera with a faster quad-pixel sensor that enables 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision, these new pro models achieve the highest resolution and frame-rate combination ever available on iPhone. Additional advancements include a new 48MP Ultra Wide camera for higher-resolution photography, including macro; a 5x Telephoto camera on both Pro models; and studio-quality mics to record more true-to-life audio. The durable titanium design is strong yet lightweight, with larger display sizes, the thinnest borders on any Apple product, and a huge leap in battery life — with iPhone 16 Pro Max offering the best battery life on iPhone ever. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in four stunning finishes: black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, and desert titanium.

Powered by the same groundbreaking technology as Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone 16 users are able to connect to the nearest satellite to send and receive texts, emoji, and Tapbacks over iMessage and SMS while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.5 Messages via satellite in iOS 18 are end-to-end encrypted. Also new with iOS 18, Emergency SOS Live Video allows users to share a live video feed or photos with participating emergency dispatchers during emergency calls.6 Later this fall, Roadside Assistance via satellite — which connects users to a roadside assistance provider if they have car trouble while off the grid — expands beyond the U.S. to the U.K.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are activated with an eSIM, a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card. With eSIM, users can quickly activate their cellular plan, store multiple cellular plans on the same device, and stay connected. Boost Mobile supports eSIM Quick Transfer which allows users to transfer their existing plan to their new iPhone, and with eSIM Carrier Activation Boost Mobile can digitally assign a user's eSIM directly to their iPhone.

The best technology deserves the best connection. The Boost Mobile Network's superfast 5G keeps people connected with faster download speeds, streaming and gaming. Boost Mobile's unique cloud-native Open RAN 5G network technology ensures consumers have access to fast 5G speeds and the newest network technology. Get the iPhone 16 lineup with the Boost Mobile Network to ensure enjoyment of the very best of what the latest iPhone has to offer.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit BoostMobile.com .

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

1 Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update. The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in beta next month as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features rolling out in the months to come. It will be available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with device and Siri language set to U.S. English. Additional languages and platforms are coming over the course of the next year. Later this year, Apple Intelligence will add support for localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. In the coming year, Apple Intelligence will expand to more languages, like Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.

2 $65 Infinite Access for iPhone plan requires credit qualification.

3 To be eligible for the latest iPhone model, subscribers are responsible for making sure the iPhone is returned to Boost Mobile and is in good working order. Upgrades to higher-priced iPhone models and additional storage capacity can be increased.

4 Trade in iPhone 12 or higher.

5Apple's satellite features are included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 or later. For Emergency SOS via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/HT213426 . Messages via satellite will be available in the U.S. and Canada in iOS 18. SMS availability will depend on carrier. Carrier fees may apply. Users should check with their carrier for details. Roadside Assistance via satellite is currently available in the U.S. with AAA and Verizon Roadside Assistance, and is launching in the U.K. with Green Flag this fall. Participating roadside assistance providers may charge for services, and iPhone users who are not members can take advantage of their roadside assistance services on a pay-per-use basis. Apple's satellite services were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings.

6Emergency SOS Live Video will be available in the U.S. in iOS 18.

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation